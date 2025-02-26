5 high protein foods to buy at Costco

Costco is a membership-based retail store that offers food items and other goods in bulk and at discounted prices. They are a shopper's dream when it comes to stocking up on healthy foods.
In recent times, finding quality protein sources that are both affordable and high in nutrients is a challenge in itself. Costco offers high-protein foods that could be suitable for every diet. Let us discuss five high-protein foods that one can find at Costco to get their protein intake without breaking the bank.
5 protein-rich foods at Costco: a detailed guide
Garden Lites Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
The Spinach egg white frittatas is a convenient pre-packaged meal that is not only delicious but filled with nutrients making it a reliable breakfast option. Each frittata as a portion consists of 8-10 grams of protein with a combination of egg whites and vegetables.
These spinach frittatas are gluten-free and low in calories offering a rich source of vitamin A, calcium, iron, and other minerals. They are approximately priced at $12 - $14 for a pack of 6-8 frittatas.
Costco’s Rotisserie Chicken
The seasoned rotisserie chicken is popular among consumers for being a convenient protein option. A single serving of chicken consists of 20-25 grams of protein depending upon the portion size.
The rotisserie chicken is richly flavored and falls under the budget. The whole chicken typically costs $5 - $6 and can be used in a variety of dishes like salads, sandwiches, soups, and casseroles.
Kirkland Signature Wild Alaskan Salmon
The wild-caught salmon is a tender fish with high levels of omega-3 fatty acids, with each serving of premium salmon consisting of 25 grams of protein. Salmon is considered an excellent source of vitamin D, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and other fatty acids.
A 3-pound bag of Alaskan smoked salmon is priced at $25 - $30 making them an affordable yet high-quality nutrient-dense fish.
Okami Organic Edamame
Frozen Edamame beans are not only a rich source of protein but also high in minerals and other essential minerals. Each 1/2 cup of serving includes 10-12 grams of protein making it an excellent source of plant-based options especially for vegetarian and vegan consumers.
Edamame is also an amazing source of iron and potassium which is important for overall health. A bag of Okami organic edamame costs between $8 - $10 making it an affordable way for a needed protein intake.
Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt
Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt is an ideal dairy-based source of protein. Greek yogurt is said to be a higher protein alternative to regular yogurt as each serving packs 15-18 grams of protein. Additionally, greek yogurt is a good source of potassium, calcium, and other probiotics.
A Kirkland Organic Greek Yogurt tub typically costs around $7 - $9 making it a cost-effective snack. The Kirkland yogurt can be combined with granola, and fruits and can be also blended into thick smoothies for a kick of protein.
High protein goods for a balanced diet
The retail store offers a wide variety of lean meats, plant-based, as well as dairy-based proteins to take care of dietary needs within a budget. With protein-rich food being a necessity for overall muscle growth, Costco makes it easy to stock up on these goods without overspending.