Costco increases price on croissants: All you need to know

Costco has increased the price of its butter croissants, catching the attention of shoppers. The cost of a 12-pack has risen from $5.99 to $6.99. This $1 price hike has sparked discussions among customers, particularly on online forums like Reddit, where some have expressed frustration over the change.

While price adjustments are common, some shoppers have concerns about how frequently prices will continue to rise across various products. Factors such as inflation, supply chain issues, and tariffs may be contributing to these increases.

Costco's croissants price adjustments: Details and customer reactions

Costco Bakery Butter Croissants (Image via Costco)

Costco's recent price increase of its butter croissants has sparked discussions among customers, especially as grocery prices continue to fluctuate in 2025. The 12-pack, now available for $6.99, is not an isolated incident. It is part of broader pricing adjustments observed across Costco's bakery section and other grocery staples.

The price increase has prompted a range of responses from Costco members. On platforms like Reddit, in the Costco subreddit, users have shared their thoughts, with some expressing disappointment over the rising costs.

Subreddit discussing the price increase of butter croissants (Image via Reddit)

One user noted:

"Worst part is they probably won't go down if people are willing to pay it at that price, which we will."

Redditors express their opinion over the $1 hike (Image via Reddit/r/costco)

However, despite the increase, many customers still see value in purchasing Costco's croissants. Compared to local cafes and restaurants, where individual croissants can cost between $3 to $6, Costco's dozen-pack is a more economical choice.

As one shopper pointed out:

"Been paying $5.62 for ONE croissant at a hotel for 3 days since I was on business trip last week, I have no complaints about paying $6.99 for 12 croissants at all."

A Redditor expressing they're content with the price (Image via Reddit/r/costco)

Broader context of price adjustments

The croissant price hike is part of a broader trend of rising costs observed at Costco. Members have reported increases in various products, including coffee, muffins, and avocados.

A Redditor pointed out the coffee price also went up (Image via Costco)

These adjustments are believed to be influenced by several factors, including inflation, supply chain challenges, and recent tariffs on consumer goods. For instance, tariffs imposed on imports have affected the pricing of many items, contributing to the overall increase in costs.

Impact of external factors on pricing

External factors such as global supply chain disruptions and agricultural challenges have also played a role in rising prices. The avian flu outbreak, for example, has led to egg shortages, causing retailers like Costco to limit egg purchases and adjust pricing accordingly.

These events highlight the interconnected nature of global supply chains and their direct impact on consumer prices.

While the $1 increase in Costco's butter croissant price has evoked mixed reactions, many customers still recognize the product's value compared to alternatives. This adjustment reflects broader economic trends and external factors influencing the retail industry.

As the situation evolves, consumers are encouraged to stay informed about pricing changes and consider how these shifts may affect their shopping preferences.

