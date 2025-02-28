5 high protein vegetarian food swaps for Lent

Lent is a Christian festival and a period of solemn religious observance marked by practices like prayer, fasting, and reflection. Also referred to as a “festival of Lent,” this 40-day period sees Christians abstaining from eating meat.

Participating Christians can swap meat for various vegetarian options during this festival, including beans, tofu, lentils, and vegetables. However, this signifying time of spiritual preparation also allows people to eat other non-vegetarian protein sources, including eggs, milk, and fish.

Although not indulging in meat is a common practice for many in Christian traditions, it also doesn’t mean that people cannot have scrumptious meals. While this 40-day period includes restrictions on food and limiting meals, it might concern many about getting enough protein.

So, whether a person is observing Lent or is looking for high-in-protein vegetarian food swaps for meat, these five food options will help them make countless mouthwatering recipes.

5 protein-rich vegetarian foods to swap with meat for Lent: Beans, lentils, and more

1) Beans

Beans are a part of the legume family (Image via Freepik)

Beans are the seeds of any plant in the legume family. Known as a staple vegetarian protein, they are delicious and play an essential role in a healthy diet, making them a great swap for meat during the Catholic festival.

A plant source of protein, beans come in many types with different protein contents. Bean favorites, including black and kidney beans, reportedly contain 15 grams and 13 grams of protein per cup, respectively.

Beans are also rich in fiber, iron, folate, magnesium, omega-3, and omega-6 fatty acids, which help control blood sugar, regulate the liver, and help with cardiovascular health.

2) Lentils

Lentils can be added to soups and salads (Image via Freepik)

Also a legume, lentils make great use for culinary purposes around the world. Tiny and lens-shaped, legumes may be red, black, green, or brown colored. They are reported to provide around 18 grams of protein per cooked cup and can be a great addition to a vegetarian diet.

Lentils are also a good source of fiber and promote a healthy gut, low cholesterol, good heart health, and good blood sugar levels. They can be added to soups and salads or can be used to make stews, pasta, and tacos to swap out meat.

3) Tofu

Tofu can be easily prepared at home (Image via Freepik)

Made from soybeans, water, and coagulants, tofu is a rich source of plant-based protein. It reportedly contains around 15 grams of protein for a quantity of 122 grams. Tofu comes in different consistencies, including silken and regular.

This food can be easily prepared at home by boiling soy milk, then separating the bean curds and pressing them together. Besides protein, tofu is also a good source of iron and calcium. Although it is bland by itself, it tastes great when added to soups and stews or when stir-fried.

4) Edamame

Edamame can be eaten as a snack or in stir fry (Image via Freepik)

Edamame are young soybeans that are harvested before they have ripened or matured. Rich in protein, antioxidants, and fiber, they have buttery notes. They are available both in their pods or shelled.

Mostly sold frozen in the United States, one cup or 155 grams of shelled edamame, when cooked, reportedly contains over 18 grams of protein. Eaten as a snack or in stir fry, they are also rich in magnesium, folate, iron, vitamin K, and manganese.

5) Quinoa

Quinoa is a seed-form whole-grain crop (Image via Freepik)

A flowering plant, quinoa belongs to the Amaranthaceae family. It is an annual herbaceous plant that has grown to become a popular source of protein. Quinoa is a seed-form whole-grain crop.

Besides being a good source of protein, they are high in dietary fiber, phosphorus, magnesium, B vitamins, and dietary minerals, including potassium and magnesium. Reportedly, one cup or 185 grams of quinoa contains about eight grams of protein.

About Lent 2025

This festival leads up to Easter and is a spiritual preparation before celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. This year, the 40 days of prayer and fasting in Christian traditions begin on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Catholics fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday during this period and refrain from eating meat. This year, the Catholic festival will end on Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday, which falls on April 17, 2025.

