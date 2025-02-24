Long John Silver's introduces Shrimp Specials for Lent: Items, availability, and more details explored

Long John Silver's has released two new dishes to celebrate the Lent season this year. They have brought in a new Coconut Butterfly Shrimp and also released an OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake.

Lent 2025 starts on March 5 and ends on April 17, 2025. It marks the 40 weekdays before Easter when Jesus was said to have fasted in the desert. To celebrate it, Long John Silver's has introduced some new products and offers.

Long John Silver's new shrimp offering

The $6 shrimp baskets (Image credits: Long John Silver's)

The fast-food restaurant was founded in 1969 in Kentucky by Jim Patterson. While it has many different dishes on its menu, it specializes in seafood. One of its most beloved products among fans is crispy shrimp and the restaurant is bringing in an exciting offer.

Long John Silver's has now launched a coconut butterfly shrimp. This features shrimp that has been butterflied, battered, and fried until golden and crispy. It brings forward a delicious taste of coconut.

While this new product is available in all regular sizes like 3-piece, the restaurant has also launched a $6 shrimp basket offer. Customers can choose between four different shrimp options, one side and one accompaniment for just $6.They are:

New Coconut Shrimp Basket - This features six coconut butterfly shrimps with two hushpuppies and a choice of one side.

Grilled Shrimp - This features six seasoned grilled shrimps with savory rice and a choice of one side.

Battered Shrimp - This has six hand-battered and fried shrimps with two hushpuppies and a choice of one side.

Popcorn Shrimp - This featured a set portion of popcorn shrimp with two hushpuppies and a choice of one side.

The restaurant has also released a $10 shareable basket. It also has the aforementioned four options, with each basket containing 15 shrimps or a big portion of the popcorn shrimp.

Introducing the new offerings, Long John Silver's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation Christopher Caudill said (via PR Newswire):

"We're committed to bringing guests bold flavors and unbeatable value during Lent. Our new coconut butterfly shrimp and signature seafood deals ensure everyone—whether observing Lent or simply craving seafood—can dive into delicious without breaking their treasure chest."

This is not all the restaurant has launched though.

Long John Silver's new dessert

The restaurant will also have OREO Cookies & Cream Cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory Bakery at its outlets or online for a limited time. This features a cream cheesecake with OREO cookies in it and also some OREO cookie mousse.

Long John Silver's digitalized its platforms last year

To improve its customer engagement online and at its outlets, the restaurant delved into technological advancements in April 2024. It worked with four companies - Attentive, Bikky, Plein Air, and Sparkfly - to implement a 360-degree experience for its customers.

The brand's Director of Digital Marketing Jason Antony said (via Business Wire):

“At Long John Silver's, we're dedicated to delivering treasured moments for our customers. By incorporating this cutting-edge technology into one 360° engagement ecosystem, we're excited to seamlessly blend the online and in-store experience and cater to today’s modern, digital-first consumer.”

The main aim of this collaboration was to simplify basic functions like ordering, and other customer touch points.

