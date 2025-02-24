El Pollo Loco launches new Mango Habanero Double Tostadas: Price, availability, and more details explored 

El Pollo Loco has introduced its latest menu innovation; the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas. It combines sweet and spicy flavors in a crispy tostada shell. Building on the success of its Mango Habanero Chicken Meals, the chain aims to offer customers more ways to enjoy its popular “swicy” (sweet and spicy) flavor profile.

The new tostadas are available in three variations: Fire-Grilled Chicken, Baja Shrimp, and a combination of Chicken and Shrimp. Starting February 20, customers can try the limited-time item at participating locations. Priced at $11.29 and up, the tostadas feature a mix of ingredients like avocado, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa fresca; all topped with the signature Mango Habanero sauce.

Sweet and spicy: A closer look at the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas

The Mango Habanero Double Tostadas come in three different options to suit different preferences. The Fire-Grilled Chicken version packs 65 grams of protein; making it a hearty choice for those seeking a filling meal. For seafood lovers, the Baja Shrimp option offers 40 grams of protein, while the Chicken and Shrimp combo provides the best of both worlds.

Each tostada is layered with avocado, pinto beans, rice, Jack cheese, shredded lettuce, salsa fresca, sour cream, and the star ingredient—Mango Habanero sauce. The crispy tostada shell serves as the base; adding a satisfying crunch to every bite.

According to Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco, it combines the sweetness of mango with the heat of habanero peppers, she said:

"Our customers have been loving the sweet heat of our Mango Habanero Chicken, so we wanted to give them more opportunities to enjoy this flavor innovation on additional menu items. Our tostadas provide the perfect backdrop for another deliciously swicy experience."

How much does the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas cost?

The Mango Habanero Double Tostadas start at $11.29; though prices may vary depending on location. The limited-time offering is part of El Pollo Loco’s strategy to keep its menu fresh and exciting while capitalizing on the popularity of sweet and spicy flavors.

Customers are encouraged to check their local restaurant for availability and pricing details.

The Mango Habanero Double Tostadas are available at participating El Pollo Loco locations across Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. Customers can also stay updated on promotions and new menu items by downloading the Loco Rewards app or following El Pollo Loco on social media platforms.

Why is the Mango Habanero flavor so popular?

The Mango Habanero flavor has gained traction in recent years; thanks to the rise of the “swicy” trend. This combination of sweet and spicy elements creates a layered taste experience that appeals to a wide range of palates. El Pollo Loco first introduced the flavor with its Mango Habanero Chicken Meals; which received positive feedback from customers.

The introduction of the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas follows El Pollo Loco's recent recognition as the #1 “Best Restaurant for Quick, Healthy Food” in USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards. As the limited-time offering rolls out, it remains to be seen whether the Mango Habanero Double Tostadas will become a permanent fixture on the menu.

For now, fans of sweet and spicy flavors have a new reason to visit El Pollo Loco.

