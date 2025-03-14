Pillsbury launches new Funfetti Cake Mix: Availability and product details explored

Pillsbury never disappoints baking fans by offering one or the other innovative convenience baking products. The sprinkle cake trend is all over the internet; however, such cakes come with a hefty price tag or are very demanding if someone decides to go DIY. To make this task easier, the label has unveiled the Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix.

The new cake mix can be considered an upgrade to its existing Funfetti Cake Mix, as the latest mix comes with added colored sprinkles to adorn the cake. Baking lovers can get a 19.4 oz box of Pillsbury Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix from Walmart at the price of $3.98.

Pillsbury Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix comes with four different-shaped sprinkles

Pillsbury has been serving home bakers for years. From its ready-to-bake cake mixes to its multi-flavored cake seasonings, the label caters to almost all the bakery needs of cake lovers. Pillsbury Funfetti cake has been a staple delicacy for many occasions. It contains colorful sprinkles mixed into the batter. When baked, the sprinkles melt slightly, creating a confetti-like appearance within the cake.

Now, seeing the popular sprinkle cake trend, the brand has introduced a new Celebrations pack, which comes with an extra pack of sprinkles to make the iconic funfetti cake transform into an aesthetically pleasing viral trend cake.

Although leaks about this product were coming from many online sources, the brand officially released a press release on March 12 and informed about this product. Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company (the company that has exclusive U.S. rights to Pillsbury's shelf-stable baking products), Dan Anglemyer, said:

"With Funfetti® Celebrations Cake Mix, we're bringing the sprinkle cake trend straight to home bakers so they can create stunning, festive cakes for a fraction of the cost. It's all about making special moments even sweeter — and more fun!"

The bonus sprinkle pack of the new Celebrations Cake Mix includes yellow star-shaped sprinkles, white pearl-shaped sprinkles, rainbow-hued slims, and sequin-shaped orange sprinkles. The brand's website describes this cake mix in the following words:

"Bake a delicious, decorative dessert that puts the fun in Funfetti® with a box of our Pillsbury Funfetti® Celebrations Cake Mix & Decorative Sprinkles. Each cheery box of cake mix and sprinkles comes with enough decorative sprinkles to cover an entire Funfetti® cake."

How to make viral sprinkle cake with Pillsbury Celebrations Cake Mix?

Baking the social media-hyped sprinkle cake is a cakewalk with the new mix. To make the cake, here are the steps:

Ingredients required:

Nonstick cooking spray

1 box of Pillsbury Funfetti Celebrations Cake Mix.

3 eggs

1 cup water

1/2 cup oil

1 cup cold whipping cream

1 tub of Pillsbury frosting of your own choice.

One can also use 1/4 cup of Greek yogurt in place of eggs and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce to replace oil.

How to prepare cake?

Step-1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Take three round cake pans, spray them with nonstick cooking spray, and dust them with flour as well. Now, prepare the cake batter by blending water, oil, eggs, and cake mix as instructed on the package.

Step-2 Divide the batter equally into the lined pans. Bake for 13-16 minutes, or until a toothpick pierced in the center comes out clean. Cool the cakes for five minutes and transfer them from the pans to a wire rack.

Step-3 Beat the cream in a large mixing bowl, preferably with the help of an electric mixer, until soft peaks form. Now beat in the frosting until both are mixed well.

Step-4 Place the first layer on a serving platter and spread about one-third of the frosting mixture atop. Place the second layer on it and cover the top with half of the remaining frosting mixture. Now, tear the sprinkle pack that came with the fresh mix and use it to cover the cake. The viral sprinkle cake is now photo-ready.

Trend hoppers can try their hands on this cake by following the above steps. Also, bakery enthusiasts can explore many other products and recipes present on the brand's website.

