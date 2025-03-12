Krispy Kreme introduces the Taste O’Luck Collection in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Krispy Kreme has joined a series of brands releasing St. Patrick’s Day-themed offerings. The global coffee and doughnut chain has unveiled its Taste O’Luck Collection for St. Patrick’s Day. This limited-time collection features four new doughnuts honoring the upcoming festival.

Ad

The four new sweet treats are Pot of Gold Doughnut, Over the Rainbow Doughnut, Choco-Shenanigans Doughnut, and St. Patty’s Swirl Doughnut. This LTO will be available only through March 17 at participating Krispy Kreme outlets.

Customers can also enjoy this "Taste o’ Luck" collection in a 6-pack bundle available at multiple retail outlets. The dozen-pack of the St. Patrick’s Day collection, which includes the four new offerings, costs $22.49 when ordered from the brand's website.

Ad

Krispy Kreme's St. Patrick’s Day collection is available through March 17; check other details

Ad

St. Patrick’s Day is approaching, and the day brings music, parades, and festive food with it. From drinks to confections, brands are donning their offerings in green to mark the day. Now, the global doughnut label Krispy Kreme has also announced its St. Patrick’s Day collection, which brings four new sweet delicacies.

Chief Growth Officer of the brand, Dave Skena, said the following on the launch:

“If you’re planning any holiday shenanigans – and you should – our St. Patrick’s Day Collection will make them more festive and fun. When you share these doughnuts, you’ll make your own luck. No leprechaun required.”

Ad

Flavors, availability, and other details of Krispy Kreme's new offerings

The brand has released four novel sweet treats to celebrate this year's March 17, which are:

Pot of GoldDoughnut – This one is a fresh twist on the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, which is dipped in golden caramel-flavored icing. The sweet treat is further topped with caramel-flavored buttercream and garnished with gold coin glitter sprinkles.

– This one is a fresh twist on the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, which is dipped in golden caramel-flavored icing. The sweet treat is further topped with caramel-flavored buttercream and garnished with gold coin glitter sprinkles. Over the Rainbow Doughnut – It's an unglazed shell doughnut stuffed with cake-batter-flavored Kreme. It is further dipped in light green icing and garnished with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece.

It's an unglazed shell doughnut stuffed with cake-batter-flavored Kreme. It is further dipped in light green icing and garnished with shamrock rainbow sprinkles and a rainbow sugar piece. Choco-Shenanigans Doughnut – This dessert is likewise an unglazed shell doughnut packed with white Kreme and dipped in chocolate icing. Green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles further decorate it.

– This dessert is likewise an unglazed shell doughnut packed with white Kreme and dipped in chocolate icing. Green icing drizzles and gold coin glitter sprinkles further decorate it. St. Patty’s SwirlDoughnut – The fourth addition is an Original Glazed doughnut covered in white frosting with a green icing swirl and coated in white and gold sanding sugar.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The brand started offering the new collection on March 10, and it will be available through March 17. Any of these doughnuts can be enjoyed for $2.99. The Taste O’Luck specialty 3-pack comes for $10.99, and the 12-pack of this collection can be purchased for $22.49. Besides, customers can also buy a 6-pack of this new collection from their nearby store, the price of which may vary from store to store.

In addition to the release of four new doughnuts for the day, Krispy Kreme is also bringing back its O’riginal Glazed Doughnut turned green, complementing the festival. These green confections will be available only from March 15 to March 17, individually as well as by the dozen.

Ad

Also, on March 17, Krispy Kreme is giving away the “Pot of Gold Pass” to thousands of customers selected randomly at every participating outlet. The winners will get one dozen Original Glazed doughnuts per month for one year for free. The chosen winners will receive free doughnuts from April 2025 through March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback