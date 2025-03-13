Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills Coffee launches new Canned Iced Lattes: Details explored

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her coffee business with the release of new canned iced lattes. Back in 2023, the award-winning actress launched her own coffee line named Florence By Mills Coffee, which offers coffee concentrates and brew bags. Now, the actor has teamed up with Coffee Collab to offer ready-to-drink canned lattes.

Florence By Mills Coffee has released these on-the-go coffee cans in four flavors, namely Original Chill, Vanilla Bliss, Mocha Delight and Caramel Drizzle. These flavors are available exclusively at Walmart, with each unit costing $2.48. However, currently these cans are selling only in six-pack bundles for $14.88.

Millie Bobby Brown expands the portfolio of her coffee line with four new canned lattes

Millie Bobby Brown's love for coffee had inspired her to start a coffee business in 2023. The actress introduced Florence By Mills Coffee, a brand that offers concentrates, beans, and coffee bags. Now, the actress has scaled up her business by stepping into the ready-to-drink coffee market.

For this, Millie Bobby Brown joined forces with Coffee Collab, a full-service coffee partner specializing in the creation of innovative coffee brands. The collaborative efforts bring four iced canned lattes for coffee lovers.

On March 11, Florence By Mills informed the news of the launch through a press release. On the release of the new product lineup, the founder of the brand, Millie Bobby Brown, said:

"My schedule is always on the go but I cannot go without my iced latte, so I wanted to create something that is the perfect creamy, delicious, and naturally sweetened pick-me-up for any time of day."

She further added,

"We've created four classic flavors to cater to every iced coffee lover, and they will be available at Walmart at a pocket-friendly price so that we can make delicious and indulgent iced coffee accessible to everyone."

Moreover, in an exclusive interview with EatingWell, Millie shared the following:

“Launching ready-to-drink lattes just made sense for the coffee community that, like me, leads busy, on-the-go lives and are looking for convenient options that they can grab on the run without sacrificing great taste.”

Flavors and other details of the newly launched canned lattes

The team released the following four shelf-stable flavors:

Original Chill: This coffee delight is a mix of coffee with smooth and creamy milk, sweetened naturally with cane sugar.

This coffee delight is a mix of coffee with smooth and creamy milk, sweetened naturally with cane sugar. Vanilla Bliss: This is a vanilla-flavored coffee made with real milk, offering the vibe of a milkshake.

This is a vanilla-flavored coffee made with real milk, offering the vibe of a milkshake. Mocha Delight: This is a mixture of real milk with coffee and velvety milk chocolate.

This is a mixture of real milk with coffee and velvety milk chocolate. Caramel Drizzle: This icy treat is a blend of milk swirled with coffee and a dash of golden caramel.

Each 11.15-oz can of latte contains 130 calories and 70 mg of caffeine. On the launch of this new coffee range, the CEO of Collab Coffee, Danny Wright, shared the following with Eating Well:

"Unlike many ready-to-drink lattes on the market, Florence By Mills Coffee’s lattes are made with dairy milk, staying true to how Millie enjoys her lattes.”

As of now, coffee and Millie Bobby Brown fans can grab these drinks only in 6-pack bundles from Walmart. However, individual cans will soon hit the shelves. The CEO of Coffee Colla said that these cans come with an 18-month shelf life, so there is no worry in stocking up on them.

