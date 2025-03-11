PJ's Coffee releases new Spring Menu 2025: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

PJ's Coffee, a coffee shop chain based in New Orleans, Louisiana, has unveiled its new Spring Menu 2025. According to Restaurant News, the brand has launched a refreshing lineup of limited-time spring beverages.

The retail coffeehouses’ new spring menu features the new Frosted Strawberry Lemonade and returning Honey Brûlée drinks, including Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso and Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice.

Notably, these limited-time offerings are available from March 6 through May 7, 2025. Fans can purchase them at PJ's Coffee locations nationwide and through the mobile app.

PJ's Coffee Spring Menu 2025 explored

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans is celebrating the spirit of spring with its new limited-time seasonal beverages. The American chain of retail coffeehouses teased its refreshing new lineup of seasonal sips last week on Instagram.

Sharing a video post, the coffee brand wrote:

“Spring has arrived, and so have our refreshing Limited Time Offers! Indulge in the perfect seasonal sips.”

Meanwhile, Reid Nolte, PJ's Coffee Vice President of Marketing said (via Restaurant News):

“Flavor is a way of life in New Orleans, and each season brings fresh inspiration.”

Describing the spring seasonal sips, Nolte further added:

“This spring, the Frosted Strawberry Lemonade puts a bright twist on a classic, while our Honey Brûlée favorites return with the rich, caramelized sweetness our guests love. These drinks capture the vibrant energy of the season — crafted with the same passion and bold flavors that define our city.”

Flavors

1) Frosted Strawberry Lemonade: PJ’s Coffee's new Frosted Strawberry Lemonade features smooth and sweet-tart velvety sweet cream, ripe strawberries, and tangy lemonade. This beverage is available to purchase either iced or frozen.

2) Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso: The returning Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso features PJ's signature Honey Macadamia Nut flavored coffee. Shaken to silky perfection, this caramelized delight is topped with Honey Brûlée Sweet Cold Foam and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar.

3) Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice: The coffeehouse chain’s fan-favorite Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice also makes its return this spring. A creamy, frozen delight, this coffee beverage blends bold Honey Macadamia Nut coffee with caramelized sweetness. It is topped off with whipped cream and a touch of Turbinado sugar.

Availability

Fans can get these limited-time offerings at PJ's Coffee locations nationwide from March 6 through May 7, 2025. These beverages are also available to order online through the brand's mobile app.

Meanwhile, the coffeehouse insists on trying its Frosted Strawberry Lemonade, Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso, and Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice spring beverages with its seasonal strawberry & cream cheese croissant.

On March 9, 2025, the coffee brand teased the availability of the same on Instagram with a caption:

“Ahh! Stop! We just dropped our (strawberry & cream cheese) croissant!”

About PJ’s Coffee

Founded in 1978 by Phyllis Jordan in the Carrollton neighborhood of New Orleans, this American chain of retail coffeehouses serves a wide variety of hot, iced, and frozen coffee beverages. Besides coffee, they are also known for their organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries.

Popular for its coffee roasting, hospitality, and craftsmanship, the brand continues to grow in the United States and abroad with more than 185 operating stores, including four international locations.

