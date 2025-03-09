Dunkin's Spring Menu 2025: Returning favorites, new items, and more details explored

As the days grow warmer, Dunkin' is here to welcome the spring season with an elaborate menu. The full lineup will be available at participating Dunkin' locations nationwide from March 5, 2025.

Ad

The spring 2025 menu marks the return of favorites alongside the addition of coffee beverages and other food items. With the new Beverages and food items to celebrate the season, the menu offers bold drinks and savory food items, along with other breakfast options.

Dunkin' New Beverages and returning favorites

Ad

One of the fan favorites makes a comeback on the menu: the Dunkalatte. The beverage debuted in the seasonal fall 2024 menu and is finally back by popular demand. This creamy milkshake-based drink is a combination of whole milk, espresso, coffee milk, and Dunkin's coffee extract. Available in both hot and cold variants, this coffee beverage is perfect for espresso lovers.

Another long-awaited drink, the Pistachio Coffee, is back on the spring menu after its last appearance in 2018. The beverage is a blend of Dunkin's coffee extract along with a Pistachio flavor swirl. The uniquely nutty coffee drink adds a unique twist to the standard coffee offerings.

Ad

For those who prefer frothy espresso drinks, the brand is here to offer Brown Sugar Shakin Espresso. The drink is made with espresso, brown sugar notes, and oat milk, all shaken well to combine into a smooth texture with a punch of espresso.

The Food Chain is also bringing up the Raspberry Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher. A new fruity drink with the freshness of raspberry and watermelon. Made with either green tea or lemonade, this drink is a perfect spring option.

Ad

Savory snacks for the Spring

Ad

The brand has introduced Ham & Swiss Pretzels Sliders, featuring black forest ham, honey mustard spread, and Swiss cheese, all placed in a soft Hawaiian pretzel bun. The savory yet sweet pretzel goes well with the honey mustard sauce.

In addition to the Ham Pretzel, the Chicken & Bacon Croissant stuffer is a great option. A warm, flaky Croissant is stuffed with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and melted Colby Jack cheese.

Fans are thrilled to have the sweet black pepper bacon back this spring. It features bacon well seasoned with brown sugar and black pepper, making it an elevated version of the traditional bacon.

Ad

Sweet treats to celebrate the season

All new Spring Munchkins bucket is here (Image via fastfoodclub.com)

For those with a sweet tooth, the Cotton Candy specialty donut is a colorful treat with a nostalgic cotton candy flavor. The donut is topped with sprinkles for the iconic appeal.

Ad

The Blueberry Sprinkled Munchkins are classic donut holes with blueberry flavor and are finally covered with sugary sprinkles. The mid-sized donuts are a great addition to the donut holes.

To wrap up the sweet treats, the Dunkin' Spring Munchkins bucket is here. The festive bucket features various Munchkins donut holes with many flavors, like cotton candy and blueberry.

Final thoughts on Dunkin's value offerings

Explore Dunkin's value meals (Image via dunkindonuts.com)

The fast food chain has also introduced a value spring meal: the DunKings Meal Deal. For just $6, customers can avail of a medium Hot or Iced Coffee, a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich with Hash Browns.

Customers can explore the Spring menu by March 5, 2025, with exciting anew menu items and a few returning favorites. This menu brings a seasonal touch to their classic offerings. The value deals, along with the non-dairy options, make the latest menu more inclusive for individuals. Customers can check out the Spring menu at Dunkin to lift the spring spirit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback