Sprite Chill Cherry Lime becomes a permanent flavor: All you need to know about the fan-favorite drink

Coca-Cola has added Sprite Chill Cherry Lime to its permanent drinks lineup. Introduced as a limited-time offering in April 2024, the drink has now secured a permanent spot due to its immense popularity. The drink offers a lime and cherry flavor with an extra cooling sensation, making it a refreshing choice for the coming summer.

A February 21, 2025, report from Marketing Dive suggested that the product would soon join the brand's permanent portfolio. Now, Sprite Chill Cherry Lime is available in the drinks aisle of various retail stores and online. The drink comes in multiple sizes, and the prices vary accordingly.

Sprite Chill Cherry Lime comes with a proprietary blend of cooling agents to offer extra refreshment

From introducing a 'better for you' soda line to branching out with new flavors, Coca-Cola is expanding its portfolio. After much success with Sprite Chill Cherry Lime, which debuted as an LTO in 2024, the brand has made this drink a permanent item on its menu. While talking to Marketing Dive, the brand director for Sprite at The Coca-Cola Company, Kate Schaufelberger, said:

"[Chill] grew Sprite trademark household penetration, which is amazing in a mature category. It recruited consumers into the trademark, which is unbelievable and a standard we always want to achieve with innovation."

During its transient appearance, the drink became a fan favorite, which can be gauged by the fact that it generated $50 million in retail sales with only 21-week sales. Also, for the year 2024, it remains the top-selling brand's innovation in North America. During its limited-time debut, the Director of Integrated Marketing for Coca‑Cola in Canada, Jacques Blanchet, said:

"Sprite understands that people's lifestyles and tastes are ever-changing and the introduction of Sprite Chill is just one way that the brand is innovating to keep pace with its consumers and deliver on a unique beverage experience."

After trying this drink during its trial run, fans showed tremendous enthusiasm. Fans urged the brand to make this drink a permanent offering. Listening to popular demand, the brand has given this drink a permanent spot in its portfolio.

Flavor, price, and availability details for the Sprite Chill Cherry Lime

Sprite Chill Cherry Lime was posed as Sprite's "coldest-est" yet offering. The drink is a concoction of cherry-lime flavor in Sprite's iconic lemon-lime flavor. Apart from the flavor notes, the brand uses a proprietary cooling technology for an extra punch of freshness. According to the brand:

"Sprite Chill is the first-ever sparkling soft drink to deliver a cooling sensation without an accompanying mint flavour."

The drink is available in regular and zero-sugar variants in different sizes. Consumers can buy a single 12 oz can, a 6-pack bundle of 7.5 oz cans, a 12-pack of 12 oz cans, a 12 oz slim can, or a 20 oz bottle. The prices vary at different retail stores. For instance, a 20-oz bottle costs $2.38 at Walmart, Walgreens sells it for $2.99, and one can order from Instacart for $3.99.

After making this drink a regular offering in the USA, the label plans an international launch of this chilly soda. While making Sprite Chill Cherry Lime a permanent offering, the brand has also introduced a strawberry-flavored drink as a limited-time offering. Soda lovers can find this LTO exclusively at Walmart.

