Why are pears about to become sparse and expensive in America? All you need to know

Following the recent egg shortage in the states, pears are on the verge of becoming scarce in the country. On February 20, a report on Food Dive hints at the impending shortage of this fruit due to poor crop production. This scarcity is driven by a historic deep freeze that struck the Pacific Northwest in 2024. The affected region provides 80% of the pears to the country.

Ad

The crop production was 31% below the five-year average, creating a supply shortage. The prices are expected to rise owing to low yield, and also the future batches of the fruit will come with a russet, rust-colored ring around the fruit.

Why has the pear crop hit a 40-year low yield mark?

Pears on a tree - Source: Getty

One of the most severe freezes in decades had hit the region during a critical time for pear trees, which resulted in bud damage and eventually plummeted the 2024 harvest to its smallest in 40 years. Production has fallen 31% below the five-year average, a stark drop that experts attribute to increasingly unpredictable weather patterns linked to climate change.

Ad

The majority of the produce comes from the northwest region of the states, fulfilling the 80% requirement of America. This region, particularly Washington, Oregon, and California, produces the majority of it.

The USDA published a report in December, which states that Washington, historically the largest producer of pears, was projected to face a 30% drop in production. The report further states that Oregon and California reported 15% and 17% declines, respectively.

According to the September 2024 estimate of Pear Bureau Northwest, the Bosc variety suffered the most from frosty weather. The estimated crop production decreased by 60% compared to the previous year. The Green Anjou variety was also estimated to be down by 36 percent.

Ad

Also Read: Is Costco limiting its egg sales along with Trader Joe's and Target? Everything we know so far

How will this low crop production affect the consumers?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The crop, which had gone through the chilly winter of last year, will look somewhat unusual and come with russet, rusty rings on the fruit's skin. Although this doesn't hamper the taste, it takes away the natural appeal of the fruit. Jon DeVaney, president of the WSTFA, shared his view with Food Dive in the following words:

"Consumers eat with their eyes before, before anything else. If it was not going to look attractive in the store, [the fruit] would either not sell at all, or sell at such a discount that growers couldn't pay to harvest it.”

Ad

However, the situation is not all grim, Jon DeVaney also said:

“What remains positive is our growers’ ability to deliver high-quality fruit that is prized in domestic and foreign markets, despite myriad challenges.”

However, the lower-than-usual production will diminish the export figures of the state and will more likely increase the import bill of the country. A February 26, 2025 report from Fresh Plaza states that the USA has started importing more from Argentina amid a local supply shortage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The lower yield will surely have some supply-related repercussions. With low supply and consistent demand, the prices are more likely to rise in the coming months. However, ample processed inventories are lowering the pressures on the canned pear market.

Also Read: Trader Joe's introduces 3 new steak offerings: Price and product details explored

Apart from the upcoming potential crisis, several reports have also talked about the long-term negative impact of climate change on the pear crop.

Ad

Also Read: McDonald's promise not to charge extra for eggs amid the US shortage: Details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback