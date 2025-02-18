5 fast food deals to grab this February

Food chains are sweetening up the month of love with several fast food deals throughout February, along with some celebrity collaborations for fans. While the 14th may have come and gone, customers can still celebrate the love and snag themselves a sweet deal.

Here is a rundown of some of the popular fast food deals, as compiled by sources Fast Food Club, Delish, and the People Magazine.

BOGO at Subway, and 4 other food deals to grab this February

1) DunKing Meal: A Dunkin' fast food deal

Dunkin' rolled out the limited edition DunKings Meal Deal for February 2025. The $6 meal includes a Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich with crispy hash browns for sides and a choice of medium hot or iced coffee. The meal comes in a DunKings box.

This DunKings deak is part of Dunkin's collaboration with Ben Affleck and the DunKing brand, which became popular since its launch in 2024.

The $6 DunKings meal is only available for a limited time through February 2025. Dunkin' fans wanting to enjoy this fast food deal would need to head to their nearest Dunkin' store before supplies run out.

2) Shakin' Espresso deal: Another Dunkin' fast food deal

Much to the delight of Dunkin' fans and Sabrina Carpenter fans alike, Dunkin' has also introduced a $3 deal on a medium-shaken espresso for a limited period. The deal will be available at the Dunkin' store from 12 pm onward during the limited promotion period, according to the Fast Food Club.

The Shakin' Espresso is a handcrafted espresso drink with oat milk and brown sugar. Customers can request to remove the brown sugar.

Dunkin' launched this espresso drink in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter in December 2024 (Image via Dunkin')

The Shakin' Espresso drink was launched by Dunkin' in December 2024, in collaboration with Espresso hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter with the Shake That Ess' ad campaign.

3) BOGO at Subway: A two-for-one fast food deal

In the spirit of Valentine's Subway announced a Buy-One-Get-One Free (BOGO) Footlong Sub deal. Available for a limited period from February 10, the offer can be availed on orders placed via the Subway app or website using the code FLBOGO.

The offer allows for mix-and-match options, where the higher-priced sub will be charged for. The offer does not apply to the Best, 5 Meat Italian and Garlic Roast Beef subs, or any of the Footlong Snacks.

Customers can use the code FLBOGO to avail the offer (Image via Subway)

Subway also launched a new Oreo Footlong Cookie for Valentine's sweet treat, available at Subway locations for a limited period.

4) KFC x Mike's Hot Honey: A sweet and spicy fast food deal

KFC launched a $7 meal box in collaboration with Mike's Hot Honey, just in time for Super Bowl 2025. The meal box features a choice of two pieces of fried chicken or three chicken tenders drizzled with Hot Honey, along with a biscuit and a choice of one side.

Mike's Hot Honey adds a sweet and spicy twist to KFC's famous fried chicken (Image via KFC)

The meal box has been available at KFC locations and the KFC app since February 10. Along with the meal box, KFC also announced a few more items including a Hot Honey sauce and a Fan Favorite Box with Hot Honey. The menu will be available as long as supplies last.

5) McDonald's x Angel Reese

WNBA star Angel Reese, in collaboration with McDonald's announced the Angel Reese Special on January 30, 2025. Starting February 10, the meal has been available at McDonald's locations nationwide.

The limited edition meal features a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a smoky BBQ sauce, medium fries, and a drink. The price of the meal varies across locations and according to any customizations.

Expand Tweet

The meal can be purchased via the McDoanald's app, in-store, or at the drive-thru as long as supplies last. Since it is a limited-time meal, it will only be available until supplies run out.

February 2025 has brought in a number of limited meals and deals- from budget-friendly deals and new launches to celebrity collaborations and limited-edition flavors. Whether the craving is fried chicken, coffee, or even footlong cookies, there is a fast food deal to please everyone.

