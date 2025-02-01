"It’s been part of my life for as long as I can remember" — Angel Reese opens up about her collaboration with McDonald's

Angel Reese, the Chicago Sky forward and NCAA champion is making history as the first female athlete to launch a signature meal with McDonald’s.

The fast-food giant announced the collaboration on January 30, revealing the “Angel Reese Special” — a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese featuring a new Bold BBQ Sauce — will debut nationwide on February 10. The partnership highlights Reese’s rising influence and McDonald’s decades-long ties to basketball culture.

“It’s been part of my life for as long as I can remember,” Reese said in a press release, reflecting on her lifelong connection to the brand.

Angel Reese x McDonald's: A collaboration rooted in shared basketball history

McDonald’s emphasized its 40-year connection to basketball, from sponsoring the McDonald’s All American Games to campaigns featuring NBA legends. For Reese, the partnership feels personal.

“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” she said in the press release.

The Angel Reese Special, which includes fries and a drink, merges her Louisiana roots with what the company calls her “boldly original style.” The meal’s centerpiece, the BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder, features a new smoky-sweet Bold BBQ sauce.

McDonald’s described the sauce as a “gamechanger” that elevates the classic burger, though specifics about its flavor profile were not disclosed. According to the company, limited-edition packaging and upcoming promotional content will honor basketball’s past and present stars.

Elevating women’s sports through partnerships

Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s Vice President of Marketing, noted the collaboration aligns with the brand’s goal to “fuel [fans’] love for the game and support athletes on and off the court.” This marks McDonald’s first national meal partnership with a female athlete, a milestone Reese called “a dream come true” during her interview with Andscape, published on January 30.

New Angel Reese Special celebrates McDonald’s hoops fandom (Image via McDonald's)

Reese’s rapid ascent — from leading LSU to a 2023 NCAA title to breaking WNBA rookie records — has made her a sought-after figure for brands. Her entrepreneurial ventures, including fashion projects and prior partnerships, reflect her focus on authenticity.

"I want my collaborations to feel true to who I am," she told Andscape.

More than a meal: A push for visibility

The Angel Reese Special arrives during a pivotal moment for women’s sports. Reese has repeatedly emphasized the need for greater representation, telling Andscape:

“I want young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”

McDonald’s stated the partnership is part of a broader effort to “bring [their] basketball legacy to a new generation,” with plans for year-round programs supporting athletes.

Fans can purchase the meal via the McDonald’s app, in-store, or at drive-thrus starting February 10, though supplies are limited. While the offering is temporary, its cultural impact could linger. Reese’s involvement underscores her role in shifting how female athletes are marketed — a space long dominated by male figures.

A legacy in the making

For Reese, the collaboration is more than a business deal.

“Being part of McDonald’s basketball history means showing girls they belong in these spaces too,” she said.

The 26-year-old, who holds the WNBA’s rookie double-double record, has framed her career around breaking barriers. Her McDonald’s partnership follows other athlete-driven meals, like those from Travis Scott and LeBron James, but it stands out as the first to be led by a woman.

Angel Reese Special features a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese (Image via McDonald's)

When asked about her legacy, Reese has consistently pointed to inspiring others.

“I want my name to be synonymous with confidence and excellence,” she told Andscape.

With this collaboration, she adds another layer to that vision — one where young athletes see themselves reflected in major brands.

McDonald’s collaboration with Angel Reese bridges the company’s storied basketball history with a growing emphasis on gender equity in sports endorsements. While the Bold BBQ Sauce may be a limited-time offering, the partnership’s significance lies in its potential to open doors for future female athletes.

