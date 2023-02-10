Nothing Bundt Cakes launches OREO Cookies & Cream for a limited time

The latest invention from Nothing Bundt Cakes collaborates with the nation's favorite cookie, and together they created the Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cakes. These are available in all of the former's bakeries from Monday, February 6, 2023, and will be available until Sunday, March 26, 2023, or until the stocks last.

The Marketing Officer for Nothing Bundt Cakes Angie Eckelkamp said that the partnership was one of the sweetest ones they had. She added that the company's guests will enjoy "two favorite treats in one" as they celebrate special moments or even their "just because" moments with the new flavor.

Here are the details of the newly introduced Nothing Bundt Cakes OREO Cookies & Cream Bundt Cakes

For the collaboration, pieces of Oreo Cookies are baked into the dough of the bundt cakes' traditional white cake. The cake is then topped with the brand's distinctive cream cheese frosting.

The new flavor is offered in a range of sizes, including 8- or 10-inch Bundt Cakes, little Bundtlets, and bite-sized Bundtinis. A box of 12 individually wrapped Bundtlets starts at $60.50 and a box of 12 bite-sized Bundtinis starts at $28. Meanwhile, one individually packed Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet costs $5.50, while the 8-inch and 10-inch Bundt Cakes are priced at $29 and $39, respectively.

Additionally, the company will provide free cakes to honor OREO's 111th birthday at all of its locations in North America. The brand's individually wrapped small Bundt Cake, the OREO Cookies & Cream Bundtlet, will be given away to the first 111 customers at each bakery on Monday, March 6, at 1:11 p.m. local time.

About Nothing Bundt Cakes

Debbie Shwetz and Dena Tripp established the bundt cake company in Las Vegas in 1997, and the company is now situated in Dallas. With approximately 500 corporate and franchised bakeries spread across more than 40 states and Canada, it has developed into the largest specialty cake company in the country.

The brand's bakeries provide handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a range of flavors and sizes, including 8- and 10-inch Bundt Cakes, bite-sized Bundtinis, and miniature Bundtlets, as well as decorations and gift alternatives for a variety of events.

The brand is is dedicated to assembling a group of bakers who uphold it, earning accolades from the industry such as Entrepreneur Franchise 500 List, and Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Oreo has been selling cookies loved by everyone for over 100 years now

The most popular cookie in the world, OREO, is sold in more than 100 nations. More than 20 billion OREO cookies are sold worldwide annually, with over 60 billion of those cookies being marketed in the United States. Since the creation of the first OREO biscuit in 1912, an estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been distributed.

