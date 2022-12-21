Papa Johns Oreo Cookie Papa Bites: Availability, price, and other details explored

The menu for Papa Johns Papa Bites now includes a sweet flavor. The new Oreo Cookie Papa Bites will join the Chicken Parmesan and Jalapeno Papa Bites.

Priced at $4.99, the Oreo Cookie Papa Bites is a permanent addition to the Papa Johns menu. However, only Papa Rewards Members will have access to the new shareable side as of now. Others will have access to it starting December 26, 2022.

The Oreo Cookie Papa Bites are the newest shareable sides at Papa Johns

The brand-new Oreo Cookie Papa Bites are made with six-ingredient dough from Papa Johns that is never frozen, filled with crumbled Oreo cookies, and then freshly baked for everyone to enjoy.

Each order of Oreo Cookie Papa Bites also includes a portion of sweet frosting that can be drizzled or dipped.

The shareable sides menu also features two other savory bites: The Chicken Parmesan Papa Bites, and the Jalapeno Papa Bites. Like the Oreo Cookie variant, these Papa Bites are also meant to be permanent additions to the menu.

The Papa Bites come in a standard box of eight, priced at $4.99.

OREO Cookie @Oreo

Reply if you think it sinks Like this tweet if you think an OREO Cookie floats in a glass of milk 🥛Reply if you think it sinks Like this tweet if you think an OREO Cookie floats in a glass of milk 🥛 Reply if you think it sinks ⬇️ https://t.co/fLXio7r9zP

Oreos were introduced as a ripoff of the original Hydrox biscuit made by The Sunshine Company and released in 1908. The word "OREO" was centered around the original Oreo face design, which also had a wreath around the cookie's edge.

First made popular in the United States in 1912, Oreos are now among the most popular cookies in the world, eaten in more than 100 nations. Oreos are sold in stores all around the world in startling regional flavors like blueberries and green tea ice cream.

A look at the recently launched $6.99 Papa pairings deal

With the limited-time special promotion known as Papa Pairings, customers will now be able to purchase any two specific menu items for $6.99 each.

The offer is applicable for Chicken poppers, Papadias, medium-sized single-topping pizzas, bread-based sides, and desserts.

Papadias

Create Your Own

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

Italian

Meatball Pepperoni

BBQ Chicken & Bacon

Philly Cheesesteak

Chicken

10-piece Chicken Poppers

10-piece BBQ Chicken Poppers

10-piece Honey Chipotle Chicken Poppers

10-piece Buffalo Chicken Poppers

Medium 1-Topping Pizzas

Sides

10-inch Cheesesticks

8-piece Garlic Knots

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks

Original Breadsticks

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Cinnamon Pull Aparts

Double Chocolate Chip Brownie

In brief, about Papa Johns

The first Papa Johns restaurant opened in 1984, thanks to "Papa" John Schnatter, who set it up at the back of his father's bar in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

After selling his 1971 Camaro Z28, he used the proceeds to buy used pizza equipment for $1,600 and started serving pizza to the tavern's patrons out of the repurposed closet. He then relocated into an adjacent room a year later when his pizzas became well-known. In the same year, the brand created the dipping sauce that is now widely used when eating pizza.

In 1993, the company went public. After a year, it had 500 stores, and by 1997, it had 1,500. After offering a prize of $250,000 for the Camaro, Schnatter purchased it back in 2009.

