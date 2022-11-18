“Make this a staple menu item”: Fans left impressed as Wendy’s adds Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich and Garlic Fries to its menu

This winter, menus are getting a savory boost from Wendy's brand-new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger, and Garlic Fries. This Italian match made in heaven is loaded with flavor and will quench your desire for comfort food and leave you feeling delighted.

John Li, Vice President of Culinary Innovation for Wendy's Company, revealed:

"We have a winning track record of taking familiar favourites and combining them in exciting new ways to deliver a culinary experience that you won't find anywhere else. The Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches are forged from the same delicious inspiration and innovation, giving fans an adventurous flavour experience with every bite."

Matthew Whittington @MatthewWhitti18 Wendy's got the italian mozzarella chicken sandwich and and it's a delicious meal and in the early 90s they did filet, club with bacon along with that I had today. Wendy's got the italian mozzarella chicken sandwich and and it's a delicious meal and in the early 90s they did filet, club with bacon along with that I had today. https://t.co/Y2qqZEkCC4

He continued:

"We're not just about creating game-changing sandwiches, though we're continuing to innovate with what we believe are category-best French Fries, as well. Our Hot & Crispy Fries are made even more delicious with unique-to-Wendy's toppings, like our new Garlic Fries."

Just after the release of Peppermint Frosty, Wendy's has added mouth-smacking Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich to their menu

Several individuals who enjoyed the brand-new item on the restaurant's menu took to social media to express how they felt about it. People went crazy over Wendy's new release of the Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich and Garlic fries.

One user called it "fantastic" as they tweeted:

"Yo @Wendys, had your new mozzarella marinara chicken sandwich and a side of garlic fries. It was fantastic! Like eating from a real deal Italian joint. Not greasy at all, filling and I felt great after eating. 10/10 make this a staple menu item."

Beanyot @Beanyotson Yo @Wendys , had your new mozzarella marinara chicken sandwich and a side of garlic fries. It was fantastic! Like eating from a real deal Italian joint. Not greasy at all, filling and I felt great after eating. 10/10 make this a staple menu item Yo @Wendys , had your new mozzarella marinara chicken sandwich and a side of garlic fries. It was fantastic! Like eating from a real deal Italian joint. Not greasy at all, filling and I felt great after eating. 10/10 make this a staple menu item

An individual also mentioned that they headed to the joint to try the new addition to the menu in honor of National Fast Food Day.

Tom Horsman @TomHorsman In honor of #NationalFastFoodDay today and yesterday being @Wendys ’ 53rd birthday, I had to try Wendys’ new Italian Mozzarella Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a side of garlic fries. In honor of #NationalFastFoodDay today and yesterday being @Wendys’ 53rd birthday, I had to try Wendys’ new Italian Mozzarella Spicy Chicken Sandwich with a side of garlic fries. https://t.co/mGytujPTLl

A netizen took to Twitter and mentioned that they were sure that the sandwich had the exact calorie count as the establishment's salad and was all praises for it.

Jared Hunt @jaredwv Wendy's was out of lettuce for salads, so I had to substitute with their new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich. Which is totally the same calorie-wise, I'm sure. Wendy's was out of lettuce for salads, so I had to substitute with their new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich. Which is totally the same calorie-wise, I'm sure. 👌 https://t.co/iU8f9d8cpd

Wendy's Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich ingredients

The crispy chicken breast is the highlight of the restaurant chain's newest offering, which is covered with fried mozzarella cheese, flavorful marinara sauce, and Asiago cheese. The toasted garlic knot bread is wedged between all of those components.

Additionally, the sandwich's garlic knot bun was carefully procured. All the other flavors in the chicken sandwich are balanced by the herb and garlic combination.

Crispy chicken can be substituted for grilled or spicy chicken because the company always wants its customers to have options. The flavors of the sauce and bread might be slightly enhanced by the addition of grilled chicken. The sandwich can also be turned into a cheeseburger.

In addition, new garlic fries are now available. The flavors go well together whether they are enjoyed with or on top of the Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich. Remember that there is a mint or perhaps a Peppermint Frosty available after the meal.

This week, the restaurant chain introduced its new Peppermint Frosty flavor for the holidays, which takes the place of vanilla during a brief promotion.

In 1969, Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's in Columbus, Ohio. He built his business on the tenet, "Quality Is Our Recipe®," which serves as the core of the brand. With about 7,000 locations worldwide, Wendy's and its franchisees currently employ hundreds of thousands of people with the aim of becoming the most popular and profitable restaurant brand in the world.

Poll : 0 votes