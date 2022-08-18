"My recommendation is avoid them": Papa John's gets trolled online for launching Pizza Bowls

On Wednesday, August 17, American pizza chain Papa John's announced Pizza Bowls - a new addition to their menu. The product, priced at $7.99, will feature pizza toppings inside a bowl with no crust.

However, the bowls are already gaining criticism from internet users, who don't seem on board with the idea. In fact, a Twitter user went ahead and asked people to simply "avoid" the item altogether. Their Tweet said:

Matthew Petz @matthewpetz Papa John’s new crustless pizza bowls are basically awful fast food casseroles. My recommendation is avoid them - Papa John’s new crustless pizza bowls are basically awful fast food casseroles. My recommendation is avoid them -

The Pizza Bowls are currently only available for Papa John's loyalty members, but casual customers can get their hands on the product from August 22.

Papa John's claims that their Pizza Bowls are made for customers who "crave something different"

Papa Johns Pizza @PapaJohns Introducing Papa Bowls. All your favorite toppings. Without the crust. Introducing Papa Bowls. All your favorite toppings. Without the crust. https://t.co/OgrcfAKHFs

The bowls will contain baked pizza toppings like vegetables, meat and cheese, inside a bowl. As of now, it comes in three varieties:

Italian Meats Trio

Chicken Alfredo

Garden Veggie

Buyers will also have the option to customize their pizza bowl ingredients.

Scott Rodriguez, Senior Vice President of menu strategy and product innovation for the company, shared the inspiration behind the item by saying:

"Our signature crust continues to be a beloved favorite, but we know that sometimes customers crave something different."

He also added:

"There's a general thought that there could be a little bit of pizza fatigue, because that's all we've had for the last couple of years."

Rodriguez offered further insights into the product as well. Since the ingredients in the bowl are already present in the franchise's food joints, adding new items made with those existing ingredients helps avoid supply chain surprises, thereby enabling them to assure a continued availability of the product.

The item was supposed to launch six months ago, but was delayed because the company couldn't find the packaging it needed.

Internet users troll Pizza Bowls on Twitter

Netizens do not seem too keen on this new idea. Many Twitter users slammed the company and the food item, with some calling the idea "stupid," and labeling pizzas from the brand as being "disgusting."

NaMeCaNnOtBeBlAnK @lisards @BJAllenWrites



In short, these bowls are stupid. @CNN Papa John's cheese and toppings are disgusting, and I don't believe their sauce even exists. The only thing likeable is their crust and I figured out how to make it at home.In short, these bowls are stupid. @BJAllenWrites @CNN Papa John's cheese and toppings are disgusting, and I don't believe their sauce even exists. The only thing likeable is their crust and I figured out how to make it at home. In short, these bowls are stupid.

Yonklerr @Yonklerr Can’t stop laughing at the new Papa John’s Papa Bowls Can’t stop laughing at the new Papa John’s Papa Bowls

Another user on Twitter said that the bowls are a "workaround" to attract people who don't like the brand's pizza crusts.

Strain of Mana @Strain42 Papa John's exciting new workaround to all the people saying their crust tastes like cardboard is to start selling plastic bowls of pizza toppings for eight bucks a pop. Papa John's exciting new workaround to all the people saying their crust tastes like cardboard is to start selling plastic bowls of pizza toppings for eight bucks a pop. https://t.co/uafeINU7S5

Some joked, sharing that even though they do not like the idea, they might end up eating it in the future, and then regret it.

𝕷𝖚𝖈𝖎𝖓𝖉𝖆 💋☠️❤️‍🔥 @crucifylucinda I'll probably get too high some day, buy one of those Papa John's pizza bowls and regret it. I'll probably get too high some day, buy one of those Papa John's pizza bowls and regret it.

A customer who has already tasted the product said that the Pizza Bowls were "overpriced" and not up to the mark.

Vir Cotto @VirCotto22 I tried the Papa John's pizza bowls partlly out of curiosity and partly because yes, you can develop a gluten allergy late in life, and they're exactly what you think they are. They scrape all the toppings off a pizza and put them in a bowl. Not even halfway full. Overpriced. I tried the Papa John's pizza bowls partlly out of curiosity and partly because yes, you can develop a gluten allergy late in life, and they're exactly what you think they are. They scrape all the toppings off a pizza and put them in a bowl. Not even halfway full. Overpriced.

Another user shared a similar sentiment and said that the Pizza Bowl is more than likely to be "plastic bowls" filled with pizza toppings that are microwaved before serving. They added that people could get similar items at the supermarket and labeled the new product as a "scam."

Jack'sHouse🇺🇦✡️OfPancakes @RegimeChangeInc About the Papa John’s Pizza Bowls. Notice the microwaveable plastic “bowls”. That’s obviously how they’ll be “cooked”. By microwave. You’ll be paying a lot more for the same frozen microwave meal you can get from a supermarket. What a scam. About the Papa John’s Pizza Bowls. Notice the microwaveable plastic “bowls”. That’s obviously how they’ll be “cooked”. By microwave. You’ll be paying a lot more for the same frozen microwave meal you can get from a supermarket. What a scam. https://t.co/RnO8R46sge

A few users were quick to mention that another franchise called Marco's Pizza has been serving Pizza Bowls for a long time, and accused Papa John's of copying their idea.

CaregiverSteve @DementiaSucks Hey Marco’s Pizza, did you know Papa John’s is selling your bowls and calling it there’s? Hey Marco’s Pizza, did you know Papa John’s is selling your bowls and calling it there’s?

Despite the criticism, not everyone was against the idea. Some added that the concept of Pizza Bowls isn't new and has been available for years at local restaurants and small eateries.

Andrew Bishop @andrewbishup Yo... Papa John's just changed the game with their pizza bowls... Yo... Papa John's just changed the game with their pizza bowls... 🔥

Julie Benson @TheJulieBenson Here's the thing, pizza bowls aren't new. I've had them. They're fine. It's cheese, sauce and meat. Calm down. Papa John sucks, but this isn't worth all the commentary. Neither was this tweet, but like, c'mon ya'll. Here's the thing, pizza bowls aren't new. I've had them. They're fine. It's cheese, sauce and meat. Calm down. Papa John sucks, but this isn't worth all the commentary. Neither was this tweet, but like, c'mon ya'll.

Voidex5 @Voidex51 @NMercad Bruh all my local pizza place have been serving bowls of toppings for years now. Papa John's is doing nothing new. @NMercad Bruh all my local pizza place have been serving bowls of toppings for years now. Papa John's is doing nothing new.

This is not the first time that Papa John's has shuffled items on its menu.

Last year, it added a pepperoni-stuffed crust pizza and a New York-style pizza to the cards for a limited amount of time.

