Home Run Inn Pizza recall: Product, best by date and establishment number explored amid metal contamination fears

A Woodbridge business called Home Run Inn Frozen Foods has recalled their meat pizzas due to the presence of metal in the product. The recall was announced on Sunday, August 14. The notice read:

"33.5-oz cartons containing “Home Run Inn CHICAGO'S PREMIUM PIZZERIA DELUXE SAUSAGE CLASSIC PIZZA” with “best by” date “12/03/22”."

The recall notice further stated that the products, which were produced on June 6, 2022 can be "contaminated with extraneous materials."

The issue was brought to the attention of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after customers complained about finding metal in their pizza.

Close to 13,099 pounds of the product from Home Run Inn Frozen Foods is being returned after the Department of Agriculture advised against consumption.

Details about the pizza recall from Home Run Inn Frozen Foods

The image of the product's outer packaging (Image via USDA website)

The product being recalled bears the establishment number “EST. 18498-A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall notice says:

"These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers. The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting metal was found in the pizza."

FSIS further stated that the contaminated products might be "in consumers’ freezers or found at distributor and retail locations."

While consumers have been asked not to eat the product if they have already purchased it, distributors and retailers have also been asked not to sell the product to customers.

People in possession of the contaminated frozen items are advised to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The USDA website will be updated with the retail distribution list(s) after it is available.

Consumers are advised to contact Nick Perrino, COO of Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, at 630-783-9696, ext. 2151, in case of any queries regarding the recall.

At the time of writing this article, there were no reports of serious health effects following the consumption of the recalled products. However, USDA has advised consumers to seek medical attention as soon as they notice any "injuries or adverse reactions."

