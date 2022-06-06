Crab Meat Recall 2022: Brand, list of products explored amid Listeria fears

An Alabama seafood supplier, Irvington Seafood, has announced a recall of its crab meat in four states across the southern US. On Friday, June 3, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement on the company's behalf, recalling its one-pound packages of "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat."

The recall was initiated over concerns of potential contamination with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. The issue came to light during a routine FDA testing on Monday, May 9, and the subsequent potential for contamination was noted later on Friday, May 27.

List of products affected by Irvington's crab meat recall

During routine FDA testing, federal inspectors found traces of Listeria monocytogenes on "cooking equipment and [in the] cooking room." However, none of the crab meat being manufactured was tested.

The FDA and Irvington Seafood suspect that the product may have potentially been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes due to cross contamination and initiated the precautionary voluntary recall, prioritizing the safety of their customers.

The recall notice also outlined the risks of Listeria infection:

"Listeria monocytogenes [is] an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat" was sold to distributors across the four southern states of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

No information was provided about the retail outlets or restaurants in those four states that purchased crab meat from those distributors. Irvington, located west of Mobile Bay, is approximately 70 miles from the Florida state line, and eateries in other southeastern states may have been impacted.

The recalled product came in a one-pound container package marked with the company name “Irvington Seafood,” and a license number of AL 111-C. In particular, consumers must look out for packages with the following batch number written on the bottom of the container: 130, 131, 132, 134, 137, 139, 141, 144, 145, 146,148, 150.

The notice states that while no illness has been reported from the above-mentioned products so far, Irvington Seafood has suspended production for the time being to investigate the source of the problem along with the FDA. However, the notice urges any consumer in possession of the recalled one-pound packages of crab meat to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The same week, Canadian seafood manufacturer Tri-Star Seafood Supply Ltd. also issued a recall for its "Live Spot Prawn" and "Fresh Spot Prawn" amid fears of potential norovirus contamination. Norovirus is also a gastrointestinal illness like Listeria that typically begins to show its effects within 24 to 48 hours after consumption.

The affected "Live Spot Prawns" lot has a production code of ACA001-1542. Meanwhile, the recalled "Fresh Spot Prawns" were distributed from the Tri-Star outlet in Richmond, BC from May 20-21,2022, and the Deluxe Seafood Vancouver Ltd. outlet in Vancouver, BC from May 20-24, 2022.

