Why is Mercedes-Benz recalling over 1 million cars worldwide? Details explored

Mercedes-Benz has announced an immediate recall of nearly one million older vehicles worldwide due to a potential braking system problem.

The recall, according to Germany's federal transport authority (KBA), affected cars built between 2004 and 2015 in the SUV series ML and GL, as well as the R-Class luxury minivan.

The KBA added that 993,407 vehicles were being recalled worldwide, including approximately 70,000 in Germany.

However, it is unknown how many vehicles in the United Kingdom are affected.

The KBA said:

“Corrosion on the brake booster can in the worst case lead to the connection between the brake pedal and the braking system being interrupted, as a consequence, the service brake can stop functioning.”

The company stated that the recall would begin immediately and that owners of potentially affected vehicles would be contacted.

Story continues below ad

The Stuttgart-based firm stated:

“The recall process will involve inspecting potentially affected vehicles and, depending on the results of the inspection, replacing the parts where necessary, until the inspection takes place, we ask our customers not to drive their vehicles.”

Customers with affected vehicles should take them to a company authorized dealer for inspection.

Mercedes-Benz 2022 recall: Reasons, process, and impact explored

Robert Kimbell @Rob_Kimbell German car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced a global recall of nearly one million older cars due to problems with their braking systems. 993,407 vehicles are being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000 in Germany. cityam.com/mercedes-benz-… German car maker Mercedes-Benz has announced a global recall of nearly one million older cars due to problems with their braking systems. 993,407 vehicles are being recalled worldwide, including about 70,000 in Germany. cityam.com/mercedes-benz-… https://t.co/L0fxLmTaDZ

Story continues below ad

According to Agence France-Presse, Mercedes-Benz Group AG will recall nearly a million vehicles worldwide due to a potential braking system problem.

Mercedes confirmed the recall in a statement, saying that in "rare cases" of very severe corrosion, a "particularly strong or hard" braking manoeuvre could cause mechanical damage to the vehicle's brake booster.

Mercedes places a premium on road and environmental safety. Based on product investigation, product research, and development, Mercedes implements various voluntary recall measures to ensure road and environmental safety, quality, and reliability of its world-renowned vehicles.

Story continues below ad

However, the company may conduct mandatory recalls as required by applicable laws, including the Motor Vehicles Act and relevant rules made thereunder.

When a voluntary/mandatory recall measure is identified, Mercedes immediately notifies the relevant Designated Officer and/or any other officials/authorities as required by the Motor Vehicles Act and any relevant laws in force at the time.

Customers are notified of the recall and the next steps to be taken via letters/calls/e-mails after such information is sent to the authorities.

Story continues below ad

While Mercedes will send direct communication to customers, customers can check the online services on the official Mercedes website to see if their vehicle is subject to any recall.

The Stuttgart-based corporation will begin the recall immediately, as Mercedes has asked its customers not to drive their vehicles until then. The company will contact the owners of possibly affected vehicles to conduct inspections, replace parts as necessary, or make judgments based on demand.

Customers who own impacted vehicles should take them to a Mercedes-Benz dealer for inspection.

Vehicles that pass the supplementary inspection can be driven for up to two years before needing to be repaired again. Vehicles that fail the additional test will be required to have their brake boosters replaced for free.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far