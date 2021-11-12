Armenia vs Germany prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Armenia are set to play Germany at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Sunday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Armenia come into this game on the back of a 5-0 loss to Blagoja Milevski's North Macedonia in their most recent game. A hat-trick from Levante midfielder Enis Bardhi and goals from AaB striker Aleksandar Trajkovski and Spartak Trnava forward Milan Ristovski sealed the deal for North Macedonia.

Germany, on the other hand, beat ten-man Liechtenstein 9-0. Own goals from Eschen/Mauren defenders Daniel Kaufmann and Maximilian Goppel, braces from Bayern Munich forwards Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller and goals from Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus and Wolfsburg winger Ridle Baku secured the win for Hansi Flick's Germany.

Armenia vs Germany Head-to-Head

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Germany have won all four games.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Germany beating Armenia 6-0. A brace from Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry and goals from experienced Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus, Chelsea striker Timo Werner, Borussia Monchengladbach star Jonas Hofmann and Red Bull Salzburg sensation Karim Adeyemi ensured victory for Germany.

Armenia form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Germany form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Armenia vs Germany Team News

Armenia

Armenia manager Joaquin Caparros has named a strong squad. Anorthosis defender Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Hoffenheim forward Sargis Adamyan and Boca Juniors attacker Norberto Briasco have all been included. However, the star of the team is former Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who currently plays for Serie A side Roma.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Germany

Meanwhile, the German national team have dealt with some problems. Bayern Munich stars Niklas Sule, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Serge Gnabry are all currently isolating after Sule tested positive for COVID-19. Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz and Freiburg centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck are both out injured.

Despite this, manager Hansi Flick has a strong squad to work with. Bayern Munich superstars like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane have been named, alongside the Chelsea duo of Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz.

Injured: Florian Wirtz, Nico Schlotterbeck

Doubtful: Niklas Sule, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Karim Adeyemi

Suspended: None

Armenia vs Germany Predicted XI

Armenia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Yurchenko, Varazdat Haroyan, Hovhannes Hambardzumyan, Andre Calisir, Kamo Hovhannisyan, Vahan Bichakhchyan, Erik Vardanyan, Tigran Barseghyan, Aleksandr Karapetyan, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Norberto Briasco

Germany Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Ridle Baku, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Florian Neuhaus, Ilkay Gundogan, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller

Armenia vs Germany Prediction

Armenia will rely heavily on the magic of Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The 32-year old is a highly creative forward who can create havoc when he is in full flow. The likes of Norberto Briasco and Tigran Barseghyan could cause problems too.

Germany, on the other hand, have begun the Hansi Flick era well. The likes of Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane have played some good football under his management, and the German national team seems to be recovering after some poor recent years.

Germany will be the favourites to win the game.

Prediction: Armenia 0-3 Germany

