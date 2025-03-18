All PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations explored

This egg hunt season is set to be even more joyful with PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations. For decades, Peeps has offered a wide basket of Easter-centric marshmallow treats. Now, the brand has become synonymous with Easter. As a result, many brands join hands with Peeps to introduce their spring offerings.

This year, the brand has once again collaborated with businesses across various industries, from food to fashion. In a press release on March 11, the company listed its major Easter 2025 collaborations. These collaborative products have been introduced in recent weeks and are now available for purchase.

PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations range from toys to treats

Every spring, PEEPS delights fans with a fresh twist on its iconic marshmallow bunnies or brings back fan-favorite offerings from its vault. This Easter is no exception, as the label announced its Easter lineup for 2025 earlier this year. In addition to its Easter treats, the brand is also known for teamed-up offerings with other brands.

The brand officially released a press release last week, announcing its full list of collaborations. Caitlin Servian, brand manager of the company, said:

"We love finding new ways to bring the magic of PEEPS® beyond the candy aisle, and this year's collaborations are some of our most exciting yet. Whether it's a nostalgic favorite or a surprising new twist, these partnerships bring more fun and flavor to Easter celebrations."

List of PEEPS collaborations for Easter 2025

For Easter-themed goodies fans, here is the list of PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations:

1) Promised Land X PEEPS: The first sweet collaboration is PEEPS X Promised Land Dairy flavored milk. The drink blends the iconic marshmallow flavor of PEEPS with the staple milk of renowned dairy. This limited-time offering is available at select stores through April 20. The price of this 32 oz bottle varies from store to store.

2) Polly Pocket x PEEPS: This is another playful offering for this Easter. Polly Pocket has released a bundle of dolls and two playsets along with six themed accessories. The package also includes a compact travel toy with clip keychains. This Easter toy kit is available for $9.99 at select retailers.

3) Milk-Bone X PEEPS: This year, PEEPS is extending the Easter joy to pets in collaboration with Milk-Bone. The duo has introduced artificially flavored marshmallow Dog Treats. These pet delights come in festive-themed shapes, which include the PEEPS Bunny and PEEPS Chick along with the classic bone. The 22-ounce pack costs $7.49 on Amazon.

4) Hello Kitty X PEEPS: The globally known brand Hello Kitty joined hands with PEEPS to create a festive-themed collection. Announced on February 12, the bundle features items like plush toys, notebooks, cups, cosmetics, bath products, and other accessories. This PEEPS Easter 2025 collaboration instantly received rave reactions from fans. The collection is exclusively available at Walmart stores across the US.

5) DASH X PEEPS: The duo has introduced four-inch Mini Waffle Makers and Rapid Egg Cookers in two PEEPS-inspired hues. The waffle makers sport PEEPS Chicks and Bunnies in the center of edition-exclusive omelet trays. The Bunny and Chick rapid egg cookers cost $19.99. The bunny waffle maker comes for $9.99, whereas for the chick waffle cooker, one has to spend $12.99.

6) ICEE X PEEPS: Spring is ahead, and so is the season of chilled treats. The PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations are incomplete without a frozen dessert. For fans, this exciting team-up brings a frozen dessert in the iconic marshmallow flavor of PEEPS. The limited-time sweet and cold beverage is available at select locations.

7) ALEX AND ANI X PEEPS: PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations are not limited to edibles; the Easter treat specialist teamed up with ALEX AND ANI to bring a range of fashion accessories. From bracelets to necklace pendants, these accessories come in playful designs inspired by PEEPS.

Apart from these PEEPS Easter 2025 collaborations, egg hunt treat fans can explore a wide range of offerings on the label's official website.

