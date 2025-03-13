7 best deals to grab at Costco in March 2025

The global retail chain Costco is known for offering bulk products at competitive prices. Operating since 1983, the warehouse club offers its members a deep discount on a variety of purchases. The label keeps only 4000 selected SKUs at its warehouses to offer a streamlined experience to its members.

Although the retail chain provides money-saving offers throughout the year, from March 5 to March 30, Costco is bestowing even deeper discounts on a range of products. From quick snacks to pantry essentials, here is a list of the seven best deals to grab this March at the store.

Disclaimer: The deals are based solely on the writer's opinion, and some shoppers may feel differently.

From prebiotic sodas to snack bundles, check out these 7 money-saving deals at Costco in March

1) Frito Lay Classic Mix, Variety Pack, 30-count—$16.99

Whether hosting a party or wanting to stock up on single-serve snack bags, this variety pack is just the right pick. The 30-count bundle consists of the following:

Doritos Nacho Cheese (1.75 oz)—8 packs

Lay's Classic Potato Chips (1.5 oz)—7 packs

Cheetos Crunchy (2 oz)—5 packs

Fritos Corn Chips (2 oz)—5 packs

Lay's KC Masterpiece BBQ Chips (1.5 oz)—3 packs

Doritos Cool Ranch (1.75 oz)—3 packs

The pack comes with a discount of $5 and costs $16.99.

2) Poppi Prebiotic Soda, 15-count Variety Pack—$18.49

The Poppi Prebiotic Soda Variety Pack at Costco is another good pick to store in the refrigerator. This prebiotic-filled 'better for you' soda offers 35 calories per can and contains only five grams of sugar. The 15-count variety pack comprises 12 oz cans of Cherry Limeade, Orange, and Strawberry Lemon flavors, five each. Costco is offering this bundle at a discount of $5; it effectively comes to $18.49.

3) Dunkin' Donuts, Original Blend, Medium Roast, K-Cup Pods, 72-count—$ 34.99

For those who prefer the signature taste of Dunkin' Donuts medium roast arabica coffee, this is an obvious choice. These K-Cups provide a convenient caffeine boost, perfect for late work nights or early mornings. The pack includes 72 cups of medium roast, the original blend of DD, and boasts a 4.8 rating on Costco. With a discount of $8, this assortment is available for $34.99.

4) UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Minis, 15.3 oz—$12.99

These vegan and gluten-free dark chocolate quickbites are one of the best deals to grab at the store. With a 4.8 customer rating, these come with no artificial flavors. The brand describes these minis as :

"Unwrap a piece of paradise, any time of day with 3-ingredient Dark Chocolate Coconut Bars. With real, organic shredded coconut surrounded by smooth, rich dark chocolate, this better-for-you treat has even been known to convert coconut skeptics."

The 15.3 oz bag of these UNREAL minis is currently on sale for $12.99, with a $3.30 discount.

5) Oreo Cookies Variety Pack, 60-count—$13.99

It's never a bad decision to stock up on Oreo cookies. The 60-count pack consists of 30 packs of classic Oreo cookies, 20 packs of Oreo Double Stuf, and 10 packs of Golden Oreo, where each pack comes with two cookies. One can enjoy a total of 120 cookies at a price of $13.99 after a $3 discount.

6) Season Sardine Fillets in 100% Olive Oil, 6-Count —$10.99

These sardine fillets in 100 percent olive oil from Season are a great choice either for tossing in salad or layering on a protein-packed sandwich. These skinless and boneless fillets of wild-caught sardines contain four times the omega-3 as Lite Tuna. This 4.8-rated six-count pack is available for $10.99 after a $3 discount.

7) Nature Valley Protein Bar, Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, 30-count—

$13.99

During unexpected hunger pangs, protein bars come in very handy. One such peanut butter dark chocolate-flavored protein-packed bar is available at a discount at Costco. One Nature Valley Protein Bar offers 10 g of protein, seven grams of sugar, and six grams of fiber. With a discount of $5, the 30-count pack of these bars is selling for $13.99.

Apart from these seven pantry needs, one can also explore a variety of products offered with discounts at Costco. However, it is advisable to make a shopping list by checking online for discounts and products available in nearby warehouses.

