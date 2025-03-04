All you need to know about the high-protein snacks Ariana Grande keeps in her bag

Ariana Grande shared her go-to high-protein snacks in a recent Vogue “What’s in My Bag?” segment released on YouTube on February 22. She showcased a mix of vegan treats she keeps in her Loewe tote. The singer-actor highlighted three items: Bear Apple-Pear-Mango Fruit Rolls, Huel Complete Nutrition Bars, and Mezcla Plant Protein Bars. All snacks align with her plant-based diet, as they offer convenience and nutrition for her busy schedule.

Grande emphasized her preference for vegan options, stating, “I have lots of vegan snacks.” The products, which include fruit rolls with no added sugar and protein bars with up to 14 grams of plant-based protein, cater to her need for quick, healthy fuel.

Ariana Grande's favorite: Bear apple-pear-mango fruit rolls

Ariana showing the fruit rolls she carries in her bag (Image via YouTube/Vogue)

Ariana Grande’s bag includes Bear Apple-Pear-Mango Fruit Rolls. They're made solely from apple, pear, and mango puree. Moreover, they do not have any added sugars or preservatives. The snack provides natural vitamins, minerals, and fiber, aligning with her preference for clean ingredients.

Bear Apple-Pear-Mango Fruit Rolls (Image via Bear Snacks)

Grande described the fruit rolls as “lovely” in the Vogue video, noting their simplicity. The product’s tropical flavor and minimal ingredient list make it a staple for Grande. The singer prioritizes snacks that are both nutritious and easy to consume during travel or rehearsals.

Huel complete nutrition bars

The Complete Nutrition Bar by Huel (Image via Huel)

Ariana Grande carries Huel Complete Nutrition Bars in the Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavor. Each bar offers 14 grams of protein from rice and pea sources. The bars also contain 27 vitamins and minerals. It supports energy metabolism, immune function, and muscle recovery.

Huel markets them as “nutritionally complete,” with science-backed benefits like reduced fatigue and improved digestive health. In the Vogue segment, Grande highlighted these bars as a reliable option for sustained energy, particularly during long workdays.

Mezcla plant protein bars

Ariana Grande’s third snack is Mezcla’s Almond Butter Chocolate Plant Protein Bar, featuring a pea-crisp base for crunch. Each bar provides 10 grams of plant protein and is free from gluten, soy, and GMOs. The combination of almond butter and chocolate caters to her preference for indulgent yet healthy options.

Plant Protein Bar Almond Butter Chocolate (Image via Mezcla)

Grande’s choice of Mezcla reflects her support for brands offering texture variety in protein snacks, a contrast to traditional chewy bars. The Vogue video showcased this bar alongside Huel, underscoring her diverse snack preferences.

Why did Ariana Grande choose these snacks

Ariana Grande showing her vegan protein bars (Image via YouTube/Vogue)

Ariana Grande's snack choices prioritize convenience, nutrition, and vegan-friendly ingredients. Bear Fruit Rolls offer quick energy, while Huel and Mezcla bars provide protein and fiber. In the Vogue feature, she also mentioned Ricola cough drops, essential oils, and a crystal ball, but her snacks stood out for their practicality and portability.

Ariana Grande’s snack choices—Bear fruit rolls, Huel bars, and Mezcla bars—highlight her commitment to vegan, high-protein options that don’t compromise on flavor or quality. Each product serves a distinct purpose: quick energy, muscle support, and satisfying crunch. Her emphasis on plant-based, nutrient-dense snacks reflects a growing preference for functional foods in celebrity culture.

