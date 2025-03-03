Ghirardelli introduces limited-time Dubai Chocolate Sundae: All you need to know

Ghirardelli has a new limited-time-only chocolate treat for its fans. Hopping on the viral Dubai chocolate trend, the American confectioner is launching a Dubai Chocolate Sundae. Dubai Chocolate Sundae takes inspiration from the chocolate-covered pistachio confection bar that has made people and brands worldwide go berserk.

As per All Recipes, the Dubai Chocolate Sundae dessert experience will be available at only two U.S. locations for just a day: San Francisco on March 8, 2025, and New York City on March 22, 2025.

Ghirardelli's Dubai Chocolate Sundae explored

This March, the American chocolate confectioner is taking charge and debuting their twist on the renowned Dubai chocolate candy bar. According to All Recipes, the viral delight will be served as a sundae at the chocolate company's stores in select cities.

On February 28, 2025, the chocolate company took to its official Instagram account and revealed that the limited-edition frozen delight will first debut at the Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco, where the Ghirardelli company was founded.

Revealing that the Dubai Chocolate Sundae will be available for one day only at the American confectioner's Chocolate Experience location at Ghirardelli Square⁣, the company wrote on Instagram:

“We are in our pistachio era San Francisco. Introducing the Dubai Chocolate Sundae! ⁣”

A frozen spin on the Dubai Chocolate bar, the Dubai Chocolate Sundae features vanilla ice cream, the American confectioner's famous handmade hot fudge, and a mixture of pistachio butter, white chocolate, and kataifi, which is shredded phyllo.

The sundae is then topped off with the brand's gold-leafed Milk Chocolate Caramel square, whipped cream, and decadent caramel sauce.

Availability and price

The chocolate brand will showcase its unique Dubai Chocolate Sundae only at two U.S. locations, San Francisco and New York City. On March 8, 2025, fans will be able to taste this offering starting at noon at historic Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, on March 22, 2025, New York City will get a one-day opportunity to experience the Dubai Chocolate Sundae at the chocolate company's location inside the Empire State Building.

Notably, the decadent Dubai Chocolate Sundae is priced at $19.95, according to Guilty Eats.

About Dubai Chocolate

According to All Recipes, the popularity of Dubai Chocolate started to grow back in 2023 after TikToker Maria Vehera shared the dessert bar on social media. Created by Sarah Hamouda from Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, the chocolate bar was originally called 'Can't Get Knafeh of It.'

The Dubai Chocolate bar is laced with various flavors and textures of tahini, pistachio, and kataifi, aka shredded phyllo dough, filling inside the smooth chocolate covering.

About Ghirardelli

It is a chocolate company that was founded in 1852 by Domenico Ghirardelli, an Italian chocolatier. Known to manufacture premium chocolate products, including dark, milk, white chocolate, and gift boxes as well, it is one of the oldest chocolate companies in the United States.

The chocolate company is now owned by Swiss confectioner Lindt & Sprüngli and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Those interested in tasting the dessert can visit the chocolate confectioner's San Francisco and New York locations on March 8 and 22, respectively.

