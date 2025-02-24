A&W to release new Ice Cream Sundae soda: All you need to know

A&W, an American brand of root beer, is launching the nostalgic Ice Cream-Flavored Soda this summer. According to Taste of Home, the brand is combining the flavors of the classic soda drink with that of ice cream.

Aiming to bring the beloved ice cream sundae in a can, the root beer brand’s upcoming Ice Cream Sundae soda is said to drop in August 2025. The ice cream-inspired soda will blend the sweet flavors of vanilla ice cream and chocolate fudge with the fizzy pop of the cold drink.

The Ice Cream Sundae soda will be a limited-time offering.

A&W's new Ice Cream Sundae soda: Flavors explored

Ever since its inception in 1919, the American root beer brand has been famous for its sweet and smooth taste, frothy texture, and creamy consistency. And, now the brand is gaining attention for its incoming liquid dessert flavor.

Slated to be released this summer in August 2025, the upcoming new flavor by the brand is called the Ice Cream Sundae soda.

Digital creator Elie Ayrouth, who runs the Instagram account @Foodbeast, which provides food news and content shared on February 12, 2025, that the brand is releasing Ice Cream Sundae Root beer flavor.

The account revealed:

“The flavor is expected to drop sometime in August 2025 for a limited time and will come in both regular and zero sugar options.”

Another Instagram account @Snackolator that reviews new foods, snacks, candy, and fast food teased the upcoming soda launch by the root beer brand on February 11, 2024.

“If this is as good as it sounds I'm gonna need it by the gallon! A&W has a new limited edition Ice Cream Sundae soda that will be here this summer!” they wrote on Instagram.

The Instagram user revealed in their post that the upcoming ice cream-inspired soda flavor was initially rumored to be launched early this year. However, it's now been confirmed for an August release, just in time for the summer season.

Availability

The upcoming Ice Cream Sundae soda will be available to grab in both regular and zero-sugar options. Ditching the brand’s classic root beer flavor, the publication Taste of Home reported that the ice cream-inspired soda will come in a pack of 12.

Fans will only be able to buy this new flavor while supplies last. Notably, the Ice Cream Sundae soda will be joining the root beer brand's soda lineup of Cream Soda, Cream Soda Zero Sugar, the classic Root Beer, and Root Beer Zero Sugar.

About A&W

Primarily available in the United States and Canada, A&W is an American brand of root beer that was founded in 1919 by Roy W. Allen. The beverage inspired the launch of A&W restaurant, a fast-food chain after Allen partnered with Frank Wright in 1922.

