What is Olive Garden's Buy One Take One deal? Detail explored

Popular for its unlimited breadsticks and soups, Olive Garden is bringing back one of its most beloved deals from the past. The Italian food dining chain is rolling out its much-demanded buy-one-take-one deal after five years. The brand shared the details about this deal through a post on its Instagram handle.

In this deal, visitors will select an entrée, starting from $14.99, to enjoy at the restaurant and receive a second entrée to enjoy later at home for free. The deal starts on March 24 and will stay here till May 4. However, people can get early access between March 17 and March 23 by subscribing to the brand's mail or through SMS.

Olive Garden's buy-one-take-one deal is valid till May 4

A division of Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden is a renowned casual Italian dining chain in America with over 900 restaurants. For years, the label has been acknowledged for its unlimited freshly baked breadsticks, soups, and salads.

Another noteworthy aspect of the chain is its buy-one-take-one promotion, which is coming back after five years. While talking about the revival of this deal, the senior VP of marketing for Olive Garden, Jaime Bunker, shared the following with Eat This Not That:

"Buy One, Take One has always been one of our most popular offers. As value continues to be important, we're thrilled to bring it back for our guests, so they can order two meals' worth of their favorite Olive Garden dishes at one low price."

Menu, offer validity, and other details about Olive Garden's buy-one-take-one deal

Under this deal, visitors can select one ready-to-eat entrée from the eligible menu to eat at the restaurant, and when they leave, they will get one chilled entrée free, which they can enjoy at home after heating it. The eligible items on the menu are:

The eligible dine-in food options for this deal are:

Chicken Parmigiana starts from $22.99.

Lasagna Classico, starts from$18.99.

Spaghetti & Meatballs, starts from $18.99.

Fettucine Alfredo, starts from $17.99.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, starts from $14.99.

Four-Cheese Manicotti, starts from $14.99.

Angel Hair with Marinara, starts from $14.99.

After ordering any of these items, guests can get one free meal from the list below:

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (costs $14.99 without deal)

Fettuccine Alfredo (costs $17.99 without deal)

Five Cheese Ziti al Forno (costs $19.49 without deal)

Other updates about Olive Garden

After serving customers through dine-in and to-go options for years, the brand has recently started delivering directly to homes. After a trial run for several months, the label started home delivery across the US in a partnership with Uber Direct.

In other news, the company plans to open five new restaurants between March 24 and April 14. The new outlets are coming to Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana, and Florida.

The Olive Garden buy-one-take-one deal is available in dine-in, takeaway, and delivery modes. Although the deal starts on March 24, eClub members can enjoy it through early access. Interested foodies can sign up for membership and enjoy other associated benefits.

