Olive Garden to offer delivery options: All you need to know

Olive Garden, a renowned name in Italian dining, has long been synonymous with its authentic Italian dishes and its breadsticks. However, to enjoy this Italian flavor, one had to visit the restaurant either for dining or takeout.

In September 2024, Darden Restaurants, the holding company of Olive Garden, announced that it had teamed up with Uber for delivery and started it as a pilot project.

On February 27, 2025, the Italian food chain rolled out nationwide delivery from all of its restaurants. Olive Garden fans can now enjoy their hearty pasta and shrimp carbonara in the comfort of their home, as the restaurant has started delivering.

Olive Garden started delivery nationwide in partnership with Uber Direct

After serving Italian cuisine lovers in-house for decades, the restaurant chain eventually decided to offer delivery options. In September 2024, Darden Restaurants announced their partnership with Uber Direct and started it as a pilot project at select restaurants at the end of 2024.

The company said that this decision was driven by a huge demand for home delivery from their customers. Rick Cardenas, the President and CEO of Darden Restaurants, shared the following during the initial announcement.

“Guests have been asking us for home delivery options and they continue to show they are willing to pay for the convenience.”

After completing the pilot project at 100 locations, Olive Garden is now offering nationwide delivery. On this full rollout, Jaime Bunker, the senior VP of Marketing for the brand, shared his thoughts with RetailWire in the following words:

“We understand that our guests don’t always have the time to dine in our restaurants, and our new delivery service gives our guests a convenient way to get all of their favorite dishes. Guests can now enjoy our freshly baked breadsticks and scratch-made sauces like the always-favorite fettuccine alfredo and so much more delivered right to their doorstep.”

The partnership will certainly benefit Uber, as a reputed dining name is being added to its business partners roster. On this occasion, Sarfraz Maredia, VP of Delivery, the head of Americas at Uber Eats, said:

"On-demand delivery is increasingly a core expectation for consumers. People also expect a great experience, especially when it's from a brand they love like Olive Garden, and that doesn't change whether it's at the restaurant or at home."

However, it is important to note here that customers can order up to $350 worth of food; orders bigger than that will be delivered the next day through Olive Garden's catering service.

How does the delivery from Olive Garden work?

To order from the restaurant, customers must simply follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website or app of the restaurant and select the required items from the menu and add them to the cart. Enter the address details and place the order. Those residing within an 8-mile radius of the delivering restaurants are eligible for this Uber direct delivery. Those who need to place orders above $350 must call the restaurant before 5 pm, and the order will be delivered the next day through the restaurant's catering service.

Olive Garden is one of the regular favorites for many when it comes to an Italian food experience. Now, foodies can enjoy this experience from their homes. However, everything on the menu cannot be delivered and for a full experience, customers must visit the restaurant.

