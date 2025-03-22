Snickers Eggs make a comeback: All you need to know about the Easter treat

With Easter 2025 approaching, the candy enthusiasts have just the right to celebrate: Snickers Eggs are making a comeback. Mars Wingley, the brand behind Snickers, is bringing back these festive treats as a part of their Easter candy lineup.

These egg-shaped treats are a celebratory touch to the classic chocolate bars with the familiar blend of peanut and chocolate. Recently launched in March 2025 on the occasion of Easter, this is everything one needs to know about the seasonal treat.

Seasonal return of Snickers Eggs

After the success of Snickers Trees during the holiday season of 2024, Mars Wingley is reintroducing chocolate Eggs for Easter 2025. The egg-shaped chocolate treats feature a balanced flavor of creamy milk chocolate, smooth caramel, toasted peanuts, and soft nougat.

The classic chocolate has gotten an easter makeover, ensuring that the fans have a festive reason to enjoy this sweet treat.

Launch date and availability

The Easter eggs were launched in early March 2025, aligning with the start of the Easter season. These candies are a limited-time offering and will only be available through Easter Sunday, which falls on April 20, 2025.

Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Vice President of Seasonal Marketing, Mars Wrigley North America, stated in a press release on March 20, 2025:

"SNICKERS Eggs are an irresistible springtime treat to satisfy consumers who are excited to start embracing seasonal rituals — they're the perfect way to treat yourself now and fill their Easter baskets later,"

She added:

"We're thrilled to bring SNICKERS Eggs, and of course, our SNICKERS Chicken, to New Yorkers next week to add some fun to the start of their spring celebrations."

Customers wanting to get their hands on the egg treats shall rush, as retailers tend to run out of limited-period holiday candy well before the festivity.

Packaging options and prices

The classic chocolate with a festive approach (Image via Getty)

These festive treats are available in various packaging sizes to cater to different needs, whether individuals are looking for a quick indulgence or buying in bulk for the easter baskets.

Single Packs (1.1 oz)

Price- $1.00 - $1.50

For those on the go, these individually wrapped snicker eggs are ideal for a quick snack.

Share packs (2.2 oz)

Price- $2.39

The share packs include 2 egg treats, making them perfect to enjoy over multiple sittings.

6 packs

Price-$6.99

Designed for Easter baskets, the 6 packs might be a great option for those who want to stock up on the seasonal delights.

Nutritional information

Each chocolate egg contains 160 calories, along with 9g of total fat, 5g of saturated fat, and 5mg of cholesterol. With 17g of sugar and 2g of protein, they can be enjoyed in moderation in addition to a balanced diet.

Final thoughts

The chocolate Eggs are a combination of festive favorites and classic Snickers, making them a great addition to Easter celebrations. Whether individuals are looking to fill their Easter baskets, share with loved ones, or simply enjoy a sweet treat, these seasonal treats might just be a delight.

These nostalgic sweets are readily available at major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Kroger, along with online retailers like Amazon and Instacart. Since Easter eggs are a seasonal product, their availability depends on the location. It's best to check out the local stores to not miss out on the festive treat.

