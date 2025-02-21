5 chocolate-free desserts to try

Chocolate remains a sought-after confectionery that people love because of its taste and its complexity of flavors and aroma. But many do not need this cocoa-based delicacy to indulge their sweet cravings.

Ad

While chocolate is one of the most beloved ingredients in dessert and is often eaten as a dessert itself, there is an entire alternate realm of ingredients that can make desserts equally delicious. Adding fruity, caramel-y, or nutty ingredients can make a great non-chocolate treat, whether one likes cakes, pies, bars, or shortcakes.

So, if someone dislikes chocolate or is looking for a dessert that avoids chocolate, here's a list of five desserts recommended by Southern Living and Taste Of Home that don't rely on the cocoa goodie for their deliciousness.

Ad

Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer’s opinion.

From caramel pie to lemon strawberry shortcake: 5 best no-chocolate desserts to try

1) Caramel Pie

Caramel pie is a Thanksgiving and Christmas favorite (Image via Unsplash)

Caramel pie is an old-school favorite. Rich in taste, this sweet treat is infused with the goodness of custard-like filling. Notably, Caramel Pie is also a sister recipe to the decadent festive special, pumpkin pie.

Ad

The famous caramel uses ingredients including packaged refrigerated pie crust, half-and-half, dulce de leche, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, large eggs, light brown sugar, kosher salt, cooking spray, and frozen whipped cream for the topping.

2) Lemon Icebox Pie

Lemon Icebox Pie is a no-bake dessert (Image via Unsplash)

If you are new to baking or don't have much time, a lemon icebox pie might be the best choice. A no-bake pie, this dessert is an easy crowd-pleaser.

Ad

This no-bake dessert is simple to make and uses only six ingredients: cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, graham cracker crust (either homemade or store-bought), lemon juice, lemon zest, and whipped cream for the topping. Eaten cold, the lemon icebox pie is a rich, creamy, and tangy sweet dream come true.

3) Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

Carrot cake is a classic dessert (Image via Freepik)

Carrot cake is a classic and a crowd-favorite dessert. Packed with the earthiness of the vegetable carrot, this moist cake features good hints of sweet spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. Also a healthy replacement for most cakes, this dessert pairs deliciously well with a cup of warm coffee.

Ad

While the cake is already soft and crumby textured, adding a layer of fluffy cream cheese frosting makes it decadent. This cake dessert is quick to prepare with all-purpose flour, eggs, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking soda, baking powder, canola oil, salt, and grated carrots. Meanwhile, butter, cream cheese, vanilla extract, sugar, and milk make a rich cream cheese frosting topping.

4) Sugar Cookie Bars

Sugar Cookie Bars can be customized with colorful frosting and sprinkles (Image via Unsplash)

Sugar Cookie Bars are a beloved dessert. It's a sweet treat that every party needs. Simple to make, this dessert is a fan-favorite hit, especially when decorated with frosting and colorful sprinkles.

Ad

An elevated version of the beloved sugar cookies, this dessert is equal parts chewy and thick. The Sugar Cookie Bars use ingredients like all-purpose flour, table salt, baking powder, unsalted butter, granulated sugar, eggs, vanilla extract, and milk for the base.

Although the base is delicious, the frosting with colorful sprinklers is truly the star of this recipe. Icing made using unsalted butter, powdered sugar, vanilla extract, milk, and a hint of salt make this dessert up a notch.

Ad

5) Lemon Strawberry Shortcake

Lemon Strawberry Shortcake is a summer delight (Image via Freepik)

Lemon Strawberry Shortcake is a delicious and zesty take on the classic fan-favorite strawberry shortcake. Blending the summer fruits of lemon and strawberry, this sweet treat features notes of zest, biscuit dough, and butter spread.

Ad

The flaky biscuits are sandwiched with strawberry fruit, whipped cream, and lemon butter, creating a perfect balance of freshness and tenderness.

The biscuits in the lemon strawberry shortcake are easily made with all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, lemon zest, butter, milk, and egg yolk. Meanwhile, the whipped cream topping uses only two ingredients: heavy whipping cream and sugar. Adding lemon zest to the butter takes the zesty flavor up a notch.

Ad

While a world without chocolate desserts is hard to imagine, these delicious and easy-to-make chocolate-free desserts will make your crowd go gaga for them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback