Rita’s Italian Ice partners with Skittles on new frozen dessert: All you need to know

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is bringing a sweet fruity treat to its menu. In collaboration with Mars Wrigley's Skittles, a renowned brand is introducing a limited-edition Skittles-inspired ice flavor.

Rita’s officially announced that the Skittles Italian Ice flavor will launch nationwide on March 17, 2025, at all 575 locations across the United States. This special edition will be available for a limited time, so here's everything one needs to know about Skittles' colorful addition to Rita's Menu.

Rita's Skittles Italian Ice Flavor

Skittles Italian Ice Flavor is inspired by the " Taste the Rainbow" candy that blends the fruity flavor along with the signature Skittles flavor. The exact flavor details have not been explained yet, but it is expected to feature citrus and berry notes which are similar to the candy.

The Italian Ice flavor is a sweet frozen treat that will capture the candy's bold essence well.

Launch date and availability

The Skittles Italian Ice launched on March 17, 2025, and will be available for a limited time. In addition to the launch, the brand continues its tradition of offering free Italian Ice to its customers on March 20, 2025.

Visitors can enjoy a free 6-ounce serving of any Italian Ice, including the new Skittles variant. Customers will also have a chance to sample the new Skittles Italian Ice flavor during the event.

Skittles pop'd topping.

To add the needed crunch on the ice, the brand is introducing the Skittles pop'd as a topping option. The toppings consist of freeze-dried skittles which would add a crunch factor to the Italian ice.

Skittles pop'd can be added to not only the Skittles Italian ice but also other flavors, sundaes, and custard creations, allowing individuals to customize desserts to their liking.

The spring ice giveaway

The brand has been celebrating the arrival of spring by giving away free Italian ice to all customers every March for 25 years. This year the tradition continues, by giving fans a chance to try the Skittles new flavor for free.

Linda Chadwick, President & CEO of Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in a press release on March 10, 2025, stated :

"For over 30 years, Rita's First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition—it's a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita's happiness. This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita's and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We're thrilled to introduce SKITTLES® to our guests, crafted in Rita's signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us."

Customers who visit the store on March 20, 2025, may receive a free 6-ounce serving of Italian ice, including the new Skittles variant.

Exclusive offer for loyal customers

The brands rewards their loyal customers through its mobile app, which provides access to special promotions, birthday rewards, and loyalty points, that can be achieved for free rewards.

Additionally, the brand is hosting a sweepstakes wherein 30 app users can win free Italian ice for a year. To enter the contest, individuals need to download the official app and enter the promo code 'FDOS25' between March 3 to March 23, 2025.

Final Thoughts

Skittles is offering a vibrant take on the Italian Ice, a refreshing way to enjoy the fan-favorite candy. With the official launch of the Skittles Italian Ice on March 17, 2025, followed by the annual free Italian Ice Day on March 20, 2025, customers are in for a treat.

Whether individuals are a fan of Rita's custards and Italian Ice, Skittles Italian Ice and Skittles pop'd topping will offer a fruity twist on the classic frozen treat.

