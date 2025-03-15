Garden Veggie Snacks launches 2 new flavors of its Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips: Details explored

Tortilla Chips from Garden Veggie Snacks’ Flavor Burst line now come in two new varieties: Smoky BBQ and Sweet Tangy Chili. They launched on March 11, 2025. These gluten-free options join the existing Nacho Cheese and Zesty Ranch flavors. The new additions emphasize the brand’s “better-for-you” positioning as they contain no artificial flavors or preservatives.

Ad

The chips contain five vegetables (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot, and tomato) and non-GMO corn. Smoky BBQ is available at Walmart. On the other hand, Sweet Tangy Chili can be found at Kroger. Both aim to balance bold flavors with health-conscious ingredients, leveraging natural colors and plant-based components.

The new tortilla chips target smoky and sweet-spicy cravings

Veggie-packed crunch gets bold upgrades with two new flavors (Image via Garden Veggie™ Snacks)

Flavor Burst Smoky BBQ Tortilla Chips replicate a classic barbecue taste with a smoky profile. Meanwhile, the Flavor Burst Sweet Tangy Chili Tortilla Chips blend sweet, tangy, and spicy notes. Both varieties maintain the line’s signature veggie-infused base, combining spinach, beet, and tomato with real corn.

Ad

The Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Smoky BBQ Tortilla Chips are available at $5.47 for a 12-ounce bag. The price for Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Sweet Tangy Chili Tortilla Chips is listed as $4.99 on Amazon for a 6-ounce bag.

Senior Director of Marketing Ed Kaiser stated the brand aims to deliver “craveable” options that align with snackers’ demand for adventurous flavors without artificial additives. He said in a press release on March 11, 2025:

"We know snackers are increasingly looking for better-for-you options that don't compromise on taste, and we're thrilled to meet that demand with craveable new varieties of Flavor Burst."

Ad

He continued:

"Whether you crave that classic smoky barbecue taste or a trend-forward experience with the sweet-spicy kick of chili, we've got the perfect better-for-you snack in our Flavor Burst line-up."

Availability is exclusive to specific retailers

The new chips can be found at Walmart and Kroger (Image via Walmart)

The Smoky BBQ flavor is sold exclusively at Walmart in 12-ounce bags, and Sweet Tangy Chili is available at Kroger in 6-ounce bags. Amazon also has the Sweet Tangy Chili variant available on its website.

Ad

The retailer-specific strategy follows the success of earlier Flavor Burst varieties, which launched in 2024. Garden Veggie Snacks’ parent company, Hain Celestial Group, has not announced plans for broader distribution or limited-time status.

Ingredients emphasize vegetables and clean labeling

These chips are made from real vegetables and corn (Image via Walmart)

Each Tortilla Chip variety contains five vegetable powders (spinach, beet, red bell pepper, carrot, and tomato) and non-GMO corn. The chips are certified gluten-free and derive color from natural sources like beet juice and paprika. Ingredients exclude artificial preservatives, aligning with the brand’s commitment to “better-for-you” snacking. Moreover, they're certified Kosher (Dairy).

Ad

The Flavor Burst line expands a veggie-focused portfolio

The chips join Veggie Straws, Wavy Chips, & Stacked Chips (Image via Instagram/@gardenveggiesnacks)

Garden Veggie Snacks’ Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips join its existing products, including Veggie Straws, Wavy Chips, and Stacked Chips. The brand focuses on family-friendly options that integrate vegetables into familiar formats. It targets health-conscious consumers who seek alternatives to traditional snacks.

Ad

Garden Veggie Snacks’ latest Tortilla Chips reinforce its niche in the competitive snack market by merging vegetable nutrition with bold flavors. The exclusivity to Walmart and Kroger may drive foot traffic to these retailers while testing consumer demand for the new profiles. As shoppers increasingly prioritize clean labels, the Flavor Burst line’s focus on natural ingredients positions it for

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback