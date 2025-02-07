How can you read the produce stickers on vegetables and fruits? Process explained

Those small, often-overlooked produce stickers on apples, bananas, and avocados hold more information than most shoppers realize. Managed through a global labeling system, these tags help retailers track inventory and can offer clues about how items were grown. From organic certifications to farming methods, the numbers on these labels tell a story. Here’s how to interpret their codes, symbols, and purpose—and why they matter beyond the checkout aisle.

Produce stickers: What PLU codes reveal about your groceries

Organic Apple - Source: Getty

Produce stickers feature Price Look-Up (PLU) codes, a system introduced in 1990 to simplify pricing and inventory management. These codes, typically four or five digits long, categorize items by type, farming method, and potential genetic modifications. For example, a conventional banana is labeled “4011,” while an organic version might show “94011.”

The codes also differentiate between varieties: a Fuji apple (4129) has a different PLU than a Gala apple (4133). While retailers aren’t legally required to use PLU codes, over 1,500 are active globally, according to the International Federation for Produce Standards (IFPS).

The global framework behind PLU codes

Since 1990, the IFPS has assigned PLU codes to maintain consistency across 1500 active codes used worldwide. Members, including produce associations from the US, Canada, and New Zealand, vote on new codes.

Current applications include labels for “PremA34” and “PremA093” apples, set to debut by February 2025. While codes like “4011” for bananas are standardized, retailers aren’t legally required to adopt them, leading to occasional variations.

Organic vs. conventional: Cracking the number system

There are global differences in fruit and vegetable labeling - Source: Getty

A key detail in produce stickers is the distinction between organic and conventionally grown items. Four-digit codes (e.g., “4011”) indicate conventional farming, often involving synthetic pesticides. Five-digit codes starting with “9” (e.g., “94011”) signal organic certification, regulated in the US by the USDA. However, the PLU system itself doesn’t certify organic status—it simply reflects labeling choices by suppliers.

The elusive “8” prefix and GMO labeling

Though rarely seen, five-digit codes starting with “8” were initially proposed for genetically modified (GMO) produce. The IFPS confirms this prefix was never widely adopted, as global GMO labeling rules vary.

For instance, the EU mandates GMO disclosure, while the US does not require specific PLU codes for bioengineered crops. If a sticker with an “8” appears, it’s a voluntary choice by the producer.

Safety, removal, and environmental concerns

Food And Drug Administration regulates the materials used in produce stickers - Source: Getty

The FDA classifies adhesives on produce stickers as safe for incidental contact with food. However, regulators recommend removing stickers before consumption. While non-toxic, the labels are largely made from plastic or vinyl, rendering them non-compostable. Researchers are testing biodegradable alternatives.

Produce stickers serve as a bridge between farmers, retailers, and consumers, offering insights into supply chains and farming practices. While their codes aren’t a substitute for certifications like USDA Organic, they provide a snapshot of how food travels from farm to table. Next time you peel off a sticker, remember: those tiny numbers tell a bigger story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback