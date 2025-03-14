Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ Chips to make a permanent comeback: Price, availability, and more details explored

Ruffles, the American brand of crinkle-cut potato chips is bringing back one of its beloved flavors to the snack aisle. Once a limited flavor, the Smokehouse BBQ chips are officially back.

Ad

A perfect blend of smoky, tangy, and slightly sweet flavors, the Smokehouse BBQ Chips have officially joined the American chip brand’s permanent lineup. According to All Recipes, fans will be able to get these smoky potato chips all year round.

Available in stores across the United States, notably the returning Smokehouse BBQ chips come in 8-ounce, 2.25-ounce, and 1-ounce bags, all differently priced for $5.99, $2.69, and $0.50, respectively.

Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ Chips: Flavor explored

The potato chip brand has finally brought back its Smokehouse BBQ Chips, a flavor fans have been waiting for. Featuring the signature crunch and smoky notes, these BBQ potato chips won’t be disappearing from shelves.

Ad

On July 13, 2022, Instagram user @snackolator who is known for covering and reviewing new snacks, foods, candy, and fast food as they're released, teased that the fan-favorite Smokehouse BBQ chips will be making a comeback soon. Sharing a post, he wrote:

“Ruffles Smokehouse BBQ chips are coming back soon from Frito-Lay. These chips were around I believe about three years ago, but are coming back along with some other @fritolay favorites. They promise a "smoky, tangy bbq" taste and of course have the @ruffles ridges that I have always loved.”

Ad

Ad

Now, after more than two years, the Frito-Lay brand has brought back these fan-favorite ridged crisps that are a little tangy, a little sweet, and have a smoky taste. Meanwhile, the potato chip brand, on their website, describes their Smokehouse BBQ Flavored Potato Chips as:

“Say hello to a classic that is back and here to stay. Smokehouse BBQ – nothing else – just a glorious punch of flavor delivered on signature Ruffles’ ridges.”

Ad

The brand says the Smokehouse BBQ potato chips are Naturally and Artificially Flavored. They are made using potatoes, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, and spices including paprika, onion powder, tomato powder, and more.

Another Instagram user @snachwithzach, in his post on March 13, 2025, revealed the permanent comeback of the Smokehouse BBQ chips. According to this video post, the brand has also launched a new Greek Style Ranch flavor which is balanced by lemon and dill and a hint of parmesan.

Ad

Ad

Availability and price

Fans can get the popular Smokehouse BBQ chips in stores and online across the United States. Now a permanent flavor, they come in three convenient sizes including an 8-ounce bag, a 2.25-ounce bag, and a 1-ounce bag.

The prices for the Smokehouse BBQ potato chips differ as per the quantity. For $5.99, $2.69, and $0.50, fans can get the 8-ounce bag, 2.25-ounce bag, and 1-ounce bag, respectively.

About Ruffles

Owned by Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, Ruffles is an American brand of crinkle-cut potato chips. Known for its distinctive ruffled texture, the brand was notably acquired by the Frito Company in the year 1958 from its creator, Bernhardt Stahmer.

The potato chip brand has a strong presence worldwide. However, in some countries, they are known as Lay's Maxx or Lay's Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback