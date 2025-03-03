SunChips adds new flavor to its lineup: Availability and product details explored

SunChips, a brand of fried and rippled chips, has introduced a fan-favorite flavor to its lineup of iconic snacks. A beloved snack brand in the United States, SunChips is launching a new Honey BBQ flavor just one day before National Snack Day.

The new Honey BBQ flavor combines the bold, smoky taste of BBQ with a hint of honey sweetness. According to All Recipes, fans of the brand can try the new Honey BBQ chips starting March 3, 2025. Notably, the new Honey BBQ will be available nationwide.

SunChips adds Honey BBQ to its lineup

SunChips has grown tremendously with its unique approach of incorporating the goodness of 100% whole grains with incredible flavors. Launched as a fried multigrain chip brand from Frito-Lay, it first hit shelves thirty years ago.

The brand is making waves with its unique line of wavy-shaped chips featuring Harvest Cheddar, Original, Garden Salsa, and French Onion. Now, the addition of smoky and sweet Honey BBQ chips to the Frito-Lay lineup is something for fans to celebrate National Snack Day on March 4.

The new Honey BBQ is made with whole grains like corn, wheat, rice, and oat flour. It is reportedly the brand’s first chip featuring a savory, smoky barbecue and sweet honey flavor. Maintaining the same wavy shape, the Honey BBQ flavor will offer a bold blend of rich, tangy barbecue sauce with a hint of sweet honey.

Availability

Starting March 3, 2025, fans can look forward to the new Honey BBQ. It will be available for purchase on retailer shelves nationwide, including Target and Kroger.

The brand previously sold a Sweet & Spicy BBQ-flavored whole-grain chip. While those chips provided a savory barbecue sauce flavor, they were discontinued a few years ago.

According to All Recipes, the brand has yet to confirm whether the Honey BBQ is a permanent addition. It is listed on the company's website as a “new release” instead of a “limited release.”

About SunChips

SunChips, owned by PepsiCo, is produced by Frito-Lay. Introduced in 1991, this brand of fried and rippled chips is made from whole grains such as corn, wheat, rice, and oat flour.

Since its debut over 34 years ago, it has become one of the most popular snack options among Americans. They are available in various flavors, including Garden Salsa, Harvest Cheddar, French Onion, and the Original.

About National Snack Day

National Snack Day is celebrated on March 4 in the United States every year. On this day, people are encouraged to enjoy their favorite snacks and celebrate the act of snacking.

