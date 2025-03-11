Lay's introduces new Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt: All you need to know

Lay's, the famous potato chips brand, has added a new one-of-a-kind product to its Poppables line-up. According to All Recipes, the brand is bringing a sweet potato-based chip for the first time in North America.

Featuring waffle patterns, the new Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt is a crispy potato snack with a light texture. These chips are reportedly made with real sweet potatoes and don’t include artificial flavors or colors.

Produced by Frito-Lay, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, this new addition comes after Lay’s introduced its U.S. audience to the famous All Dressed chips, an international favorite that the chip brand’s fans have spent years requesting.

Lay's new Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt: Flavor explored

For years, Lay's has been working on satisfying its ever-growing fan base in the United States. Known for its huge portfolio of crisp and flavorful offerings, the chip brand is no stranger to experimenting with new combinations.

Now, for its Poppables snackers, the Frito-Lay brand has added a fresh sweet potato offering to its multidimensional chips line-up. The Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt snacks are airy and crispy potato puffs, alternative to the brand’s regular potato chips.

Last week, on March 5, the American brand of potato chips took to its official Instagram account and teased the availability of the new Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt to its fans with the caption:

“Same fun shape, now with a new look... and flavor! Find our new bags and NEW Lay's Sweet Potato Poppables Sea Salt at a store near you”

Featuring purple color packaging, the new Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt snacks use real sweet potatoes. As per All Recipes, this sweet potato snack doesn’t have artificial flavors or colors.

Notably, the publication reports that the Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt lists sweet potatoes as the third ingredient, after potato starch and vegetable oil. The snack is also said to be orange-hued, has a balance of sweet and salty flavors, and is crisp in nature.

Availability, size, and price

The Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt snacks are now available for fans to buy in major retailers across the country. Meanwhile, the price and the available sizes for the same is uncertain.

Notably, the potato chip brand is yet to include the Poppables Sweet Potato Sea Salt in its line of Poppables snacks on its website.

Poppables line

The snack brand introduced its fans to the Poppables line in 2017. It made its debut with Poppables Sea Salt and Poppables White Cheddar flavors.

The American snack brand also introduced fun and flavorful Veggie Poppables offerings later on. Made with potatoes and real veggies, these veggie potato chip snacks come in two flavors, including Sea Salt and Ranch.

About Lay's

One of the most recognizable potato chip brands in the world, Lay's was founded by Herman W. Lay. Today, the snack brand produces potato chips in many flavors including Classic, Flamin' Hot, BBQ, Salt and Vinegar, Chile Limon, Sour Cream & Onion, and Cheddar Jalapeño.

Owned by PepsiCo, the potato chip snack brand has a presence worldwide. It is sold in many countries around the world and under different brand names.

