Brent Rivera launches new snack brand: All you need to know

Brent Rivera, a YouTube star and three-time Forbes-recognized top creator, has unveiled his innovative snack brand, LEVELS™, at Expo West 2025, Anaheim, California. The 4D corn and potato chips feature bold flavors like sweet cinnamon churro, bold nacho cheese, and fiery chili lime, crafted to deliver a unique crunch and texture.

Developed in partnership with Redbud Brands, LEVELS™ emphasizes health-conscious ingredients, including 100% avocado oil, gluten-free certification, and no artificial additives. Samples will debut exclusively at Expo West on March 6, 2025, where the YouTuber will introduce the product firsthand to his fans.

Inside the 4D Snack by Brent Rivera: LEVELS™ Texture and Flavor Profile

The three new flavors of the 4D Flavored chips by Brent Rivera (Image via Eat Levels)

LEVELS™ reimagines salty snacks with its 4D corn and potato base, engineered for a multi-layered crunch. The brand's debut flavors are named:

Sweet cinnamon churro : A crunchy snack with cinnamon and sugar coating. It's made to feel like eating a fresh churro.

: A crunchy snack with cinnamon and sugar coating. It's made to feel like eating a fresh churro. Bold nacho cheese : It is made with real cheddar cheese and a hint of spice, perfect for cheese enthusiasts.

: It is made with real cheddar cheese and a hint of spice, perfect for cheese enthusiasts. Fiery chili lime: Packing a punch, these chips come with a fresh lime and fiery flavor with a crunch.

These chips target consumers seeking adventurous yet familiar tastes. Brent Rivera highlighted the product's uniqueness, stating:

"Honestly, it's a dream come true to finally launch LEVELS™. I can't wait for everyone to try these chips. They're a total game-changer—consistently flavorful and crunchy in every bite. I'm really confident people are going to love them!"

The snack's texture and structure aim to differentiate it from traditional chips, a strategy that resonated during its preview. Following LEVELS™'s initial announcement, social media traction surged, with over 21,000 followers gained overnight.

Health-Conscious Innovation: Redbud Brands’ Role

These 4D chips are free from gluten, GMOs, artificial flavors and colors (Image via Instagram/@eatlevels)

Collaborating with industry experts at Redbud Brands, Brent Rivera ensured LEVELS™ aligns with modern dietary preferences. The chips are gluten-free, non-GMO Project Verified, and free of artificial colors, dyes, or flavors. Avocado oil replaces conventional oils, catering to health-focused shoppers.

Anish Sheth, President of Redbud Brands, emphasized the balance between taste and nutrition, saying:

"Not only do LEVELS™ taste delicious, but we've also ensured they align with today's health-conscious trends. Our goal is to provide a snack that's both exciting and better for you."

This partnership underscores Rivera's commitment to merging his creative vision with functional food science.

Expo West 2025: Launch Event and Fan Engagement

Brent Rivera will introduce LEVELS™ at Expo West in Anaheim, California, on March 6 from 12 PM to 3 PM. Attendees can sample the chips and interact with Rivera, who aims to leverage his influencer reach to drive early buzz. The expo serves as the exclusive debut platform, with broader retail availability expected post-event.

The in-person launch strategy reflects Rivera's hands-on approach, bridging digital fandom with real-world product experiences. Fans unable to attend can follow updates via LEVELS™'s social channels.

Brent Rivera's entry into the snack industry with LEVELS™ highlights his shift from digital content to product innovation. By combining bold flavors, health-focused ingredients, and a 4D texture, the brand targets a gap in the market for adventurous yet nutritious snacks. With early consumer interest already demonstrated, LEVELS™ positions itself as a contender in the evolving snack landscape.

For updates on retail availability, follow LEVELS™ on social media- @eatlevels.

