Celebrate National Tortilla Chip Day with Chipotle’s Queso Blanco Nachos: All you need to know

National Tortilla Chip Day on February 24 brings a limited-time twist to Chipotle’s menu: customizable Queso Blanco Nachos. The chain announced the dish as a “fan-inspired hack” in an announcement shared with RetailWire, encouraging customers to layer their burrito bowls over chips with queso.

To mark the occasion, Chipotle will also offer free Queso Blanco on digital orders from February 24–28 using the code QUESO25.

The nachos require no new ingredients. Instead, the company shared assembly steps via Instagram, advising patrons to order a burrito bowl (without rice), chips, and queso. The meal’s launch coincides with ongoing concerns about Chipotle’s guacamole supply, though executives recently assured customers of its stability.

Constructing the Queso Blanco Nachos for National Tortilla Chip Day

Chipotle’s Queso Blanco Nachos aren’t a standalone menu item but a repackaging of existing offerings. Customers start by ordering a burrito bowl through the app or website, excluding rice. They then add a side of chips and a small Queso Blanco. Assembly involves layering chips with the burrito bowl ingredients and drizzling queso on top.

The Queso Blanco itself contains 13 ingredients, including aged Monterey Jack, white cheddar, and a blend of serrano, poblano, and chipotle peppers. Chipotle emphasizes the recipe avoids artificial flavors or preservatives.

National Tortilla Chip Day promotion details

From February 24–28, customers can claim a free small Queso Blanco with any full-priced entrée purchase. The offer, tied to National Tortilla Chip Day, requires using the promo code QUESO25 on digital orders. According to Chipotle’s official terms, the deal applies only to US and Canada locations during regular hours, with one free serving per order.

Key restrictions include:

The promo code works exclusively on Chipotle’s app or website; in-store and third-party delivery orders are excluded.

Kids’ meals do not qualify as eligible entrées.

The offer cannot be combined with other coupons or promotions.

Chipotle clarified availability depends on stock, and the promotion may not apply in certain regions.

Guacamole availability: Supply chain shifts

While National Tortilla Chip Day highlights queso, Chipotle’s guacamole remains a customer concern amid ongoing trade policy debates. During a fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO Scott Boatwright addressed worries about potential avocado tariffs, noting nearly 50% of the chain’s supply now comes from Colombia, Peru, and the Dominican Republic.

“So, our supply chain team has done a remarkable job over the last couple of years with vendor diversification. Today, we source from both Colombia, Peru, as well as the Dominican Republic.,” Boatwright said, per a transcript shared by The Globe and Mail.

This strategy reduces reliance on Mexican imports, which could face tariffs under the proposed US trade policies. Chipotle confirmed no current plans to adjust guacamole pricing or availability.

National Tortilla Chip Day offers Chipotle a low-cost way to spotlight its digital perks and menu flexibility. While the Queso Blanco Nachos require no new inventory, they create buzz—and free queso may lure customers during a traditionally slow post-holiday period.

As for the guacamole? For now, it’s safe. But as trade tensions simmer, Chipotle’s supply chain tweaks could become a blueprint for navigating uncertain markets.

