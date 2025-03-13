How to get a free Rita's Italian Ice? Offer explored

Rita's, a popular frozen dessert chain known for its Italian ice and creamy frozen custard, is all set to celebrate the arrival of spring. For the last 30 years, the ice cream chain has been celebrating the first day of spring with a giveaway. Keeping up with its tradition, Rita's is offering a free Italian ice to its guests on March 20, the first day of this blossom season.

Visitors can enjoy a free 6-ounce Italian ice in the flavor of their choice, subject to availability. The spring giveaway will take place at more than 575 stores of the brand.

Rita's Spring Giveaway will also feature its latest flavor,

SKITTLES Italian Ice

Founded in 1984, Rita's is known for its multi-flavored Italian ice and custards. The label has established itself as the biggest Italian ice chain in the world, serving at more than 575 locations. The brand offers various frozen delicacies, ranging from custard to its signature gelati and blenders.

However, the Italian ice remains its flagship offering. The chain serves Italian ice prepared freshly daily on-site and offers it in 80 different flavors on a rotation basis.

On different events, the frozen dessert specialist offers a free giveaway to its customers, and the first day of spring is one such occasion. On March 20, 2025, the label is treating guests with one free cup of Italian ice.

Guests can choose their preferred flavor for this 'on the house' 6 oz ice cup. While informing about this giveaway on March 10 through a press release, the President & CEO of the company, Linda Chadwick, said:

"For over 30 years, Rita's First Day of Spring Giveaway has been more than just a tradition—it's a moment of pure joy and connection that marks the start of a new season with a refreshing cup of Rita's happiness."

The statement continued:

"This cherished day highlights the bond between Rita's and our fans and inspires us to continue innovating with strategic new products. We're thrilled to introduce SKITTLES® to our guests, crafted in Rita's signature style, and welcome everyone to our shops on March 20 for a free cup of Ice on us."

The free ice cup celebration will also include the newly announced Skittles Italian ice, which is making its debut on March 17. To mark the advent of spring, the ice chain is also adding a tangy topping, crunchy SKITTLES POP'D freeze-dried candies, to its topping basket.

How to get Rita's free Italian Ice for the whole year?

To add more joy to this upcoming season, the frozen dessert label is also providing its Loyalty Program members an opportunity to win free Italian Ice for the whole year. The sweepstakes opened on March 3 and will continue to accept entries until March 23. Only residents of the US above 13 years of age are eligible to participate in the contest.

The brand will declare a total of 30 randomly selected winners in three different batches. The winners will get the reward in the form of 52 free small ice rewards credited to their loyalty program account, which they can redeem throughout the year as per the brand's conditions.

To enter the sweepstakes, members need to go to the "Offers" tab on the app and enter "FDOS25" as the promo code. Enter the required information, and it's all done.

While the March 20 giveaway is open for everyone, where the brand will give away approximately 1 million ice cups, the sweepstakes has some eligibility conditions. For further details, visit the official website of the brand.

