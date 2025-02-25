Reese's teams up with Rita's Italian Ice to launch PB and Toffee Concrete: Availability and product details explored

Reese's and Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard have collaborated again with a newly-launched dessert- the PB and Toffee Concrete. The limited edition dessert has flavors of peanut butter and chocolates, infused into creamy and crunch textures.

Ad

Available at participating Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard locations across the United States for a limited period, the PB and Toffee Concrete is available for ordering from February 2025.

However, customers should note that several of Rita's outlets operate seasonally- from early spring to late fall.

Since store schedules may vary by location, it is recommended to check with their nearest Rita outlet for confirmation on store timing.

Customers can find their closest outlet via Rita's website before heading out to try the PB and Toffee Concrete.

Ad

Ad

While the exact price may vary by location, Rita's concretes are typically in the price range of $4.99 to $6.99, depending on size and custom mix-ins. The PB and Toffee Concrete dessert likely fall within this price range as well.

What the PB and Toffee Concrete is like

The PB and Toffee Cocrete joins the line-up of Reese's-inspired desserts at Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard alongside the popular Reese's Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete.

Ad

The PB and Toffee Concrete features three distinct elements that make the limited edition dessert come to life. Rita's signature vanilla frozen custard is the creamy, smooth base of this dessert.

The frozen custard is topped with Reese's peanut butter sauce for the signature rich peanut butter taste, and with pieces of crunchy almond toffee.

Rita's often offers customizations on their dessert range, so customers can modify their PB and Toffee Concrete dessert to suit their taste.

Ad

They can add extra toppings of their choice or adjust the ratio of ingredients a bit to make it just right for their palate.

The Reese's Concretes at Rita's (Image via Rita's)

The 'Concrete' Dessert from Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard

Ad

Rita's 'concretes' are known for their thick, smooth, spoonsable texture. It is made by blending thick and creamy Frozen Custard in a variety of flavors, with a range of mix-ins, such as candies, cookies, nuts, and sauces.

They are somewhat similar to Dairy Queen's Blizzard and McDonald's McFlurrys.

A popular all-time Concrete at Rita's is the Reese's Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete, made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Reese's peanut butter sauce and Hershey's hot fudge swirls.

Ad

The Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete (Image via Instagram/@ritasice

It is the popularity of this Reese's dessert that prompted the creation of the PB and Toffee Concrete, according to Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard.

Ad

“ Our fans have made the Reese's Peanut Butter Mudslide Concrete a top treat choice at Rita’s shops. We’re thrilled to expand our Reese's lineup with the new PB & Toffee Concrete, and continue offering our guests fresh, fun new recipes, toppings and flavors to create irresistible and unique frozen treats.”

Rita's also serves a variety of other frozen treats along with the Concrete. Some signature creations include the Italian Ice, which is often dairy-free and vegan-friendly due to a variety of fruit flavors.

Ad

This includes the Gelati, which is a layered dessert with the Italian ice and Frozen custard; the Blendini, which is a blended mix of Italian Ice, Frozen Custard and a topping of choice; and the Misty Frozen Drinks, which are similar to a slushy.

Over the years, Reese's has often collaborated with dessert brands to come up with exciting sweet treats like the new PB and Toffee Concrete. This new Concrete creation offers something new with the familiar flavors already well-loved.

Since this seasonal dessert will only be available for some time, customers would need to head to Rita's at the earliest to try this nutty, crunchy dessert.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback