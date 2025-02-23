The Dairy Queen $7 Meal Deal is available at participating locations nationwide offering a full meal at an affordable price point. The offer includes a choice between an Original Cheeseburger or Chicken Strips, along with full-size regular fries, a soft drink, and a classic soft serve with a choice of topping sauce. Customers can upgrade the soft serve to a small Blizzard at the additional cost of $2.

The Meal Deal, without customizations, is priced at $7, plus taxes, and it can be ordered in-store at Dairy Queen locations. However, the deal may not be applicable for delivery or orders placed online via the Dairy Queen app or website.

What is included in Dairy Queen's $7 Meal Deal?

The Dairy Queen $7 meal deal features a choice of entrees, a side, a beverage, and a dessert. For the entree, customers can choose between Dairy Queen's Original Cheeseburger and Chicken Strips.

The Cheeseburger features a seasoned beef patty topped with melted cheese, pickles, mustard, and ketchup served on a toasted bun.

The Chicken Strips feature three crispy all-white meat chicken strips, along with Dairy Queen's Hidden Valley Ranch dipping sauce.

The deal includes crispy, golden full-size regular fries, a drink of choice, and a small sundae- the famous Dairy Queen vanilla soft serve which can be topped with caramel, hot fudge, or strawberry sauce.

For a small additional charge, customers can upgrade the sundae to a small Blizzard- a popular Dairy Queen Treat.

The Meal Deal offers full meal at an affordable price point (Image via Dairy Queen)

Dairy Queen Blizzard

The Blizzard has been a Dairy Queen menu staple since 1985 when the item was first introduced. The Blizzard is a vanilla soft serve blended with a range of customizable toppings, including sauces, cookies, and brownies.

Dairy Queen has a range of Signature Creations, Candy Classics, and Royal Blizzards available on their menu year-round, subject to availability at Dairy Queen locations. There are also a few limited-time flavours available.

At the moment, Dairy Queen is offering Reese's Pieces Cookie Dough Treat, Oreo Fudge Brownie Blizzard Treat, and Salted Caramel Blizzard Treat. The Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat recently made a comeback on the limited-period menu.

More meal deals

Dairy Queen's Meal Deal is one amongst several fast-food meal offers available to customers- for example, the Wendy's 2 for $7 Deal and Burger King's $5 Duo and $7 Trio.

The Wendy's 2 for $7 deal featured a choice of two items from a limited menu that includes 10-piece Chicken Nuggets, a Classic Chicken Sandwich, a Dave's Single Cheeseburger, and the Spicy Chicken Sandwich. There are no additional desserts or beverages included in the deal.

Burger King offers 2 meal options- the $5 Duo and the $7 Trio. It offers a choice of two or three options from a selected menu that includes an eight-piece Chicken Fries, medium fries, Bacon Cheeseburger, Original Chicken Sandwich, and the Whopper Junior.

Customers can only choose from the selected menu, and the deal does not include additional sides or beverages.

Dairy Queen's $7 meal deal is a good option for a full meal on a budget. Dairy Queen's decision to include an entree, side, drink, and dessert to the meal sets them apart from their competitors offering similar value meals.

