Burger King’s $5 Duos and $7 Trios deal: Availability and more details explored

Burger King is kicking off 2025 with an enticing $5 Duos and $7 Trios deal to appeal to budget-conscious diners. The promotion allows customers to mix and match from a select menu for affordable meal combinations. Running through spring, Burger King is also offering additional perks to Royal Perks members, including a $1 Cheeseburger Week and a one-cent Croissan’wich promotion.

What’s included in $5 Duos and $7 Trios deals

The $5 Duos and $7 Trios deals are designed for flexibility, allowing customers to choose two menu items for $5 or three items for $7. The following items are included in the mix-and-match menu:

Whopper Junior

Original Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Cheeseburger

Medium Fries

8-piece Chicken Fries

Medium Soft Drink

These items are listed under the limited-time section on Burger King’s website, indicating that the promotion will not last long. As per Food&Wine, while Burger King has not specified an exact end date, the deal is expected to run until spring, making it a temporary offer for participating locations nationwide.

$1 Cheeseburger Week for Royal Perks members

In addition to the $5 Duos and $7 Trios, Burger King is introducing a special $1 Cheeseburger Week. From January 27 to February 2, Royal Perks members can get a classic cheeseburger for $1 through the BK app. Walmart+ members will receive early access to the deal on January 26.

Burger King's classic cheeseburger (Image via Burger King)

This promotion is part of Burger King’s ongoing effort to provide exclusive savings for its loyalty program members. The app-based deal offers customers a convenient and cost-effective way to enjoy their favorite items.

National Croissant Day: A breakfast special

Chicken Croissan'wich® by Burger King (Image via Burger King)

To celebrate National Croissant Day on January 30, Burger King is offering a unique breakfast deal. Royal Perks members can purchase a Croissan’wich for just 1 cent with any purchase of $1 or more. The offer is available exclusively through the BK app.

How Burger King compares to other fast-food deals

Burger King’s $5 Duos and $7 Trios deals reflect a broader trend among fast-food chains to offer affordable meal options. Other brands, such as Sonic and McDonald’s, have also introduced value menus for the new year.

Sonic’s "Daily Cravings & Savings" lineup features deals like $1.99 Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers, while McDonald’s McValue platform provides rotating in-app discounts and localized promotions. These initiatives highlight the ongoing "deal wars" within the fast-food industry as brands compete to attract customers looking for affordability and variety.

Burger King’s focus on value

Burger King has emphasized its commitment to providing high-quality meals at reasonable prices. A spokesperson for the chain shared with Food&Wine:

“As the new year gets underway and consumers are looking for great food at a fair price, we want to provide guests with options like the new $5 Duos and $7 Trios as the perfect way to enjoy a quality meal their way.”

Burger King’s $5 Duos and $7 Trios deals offer a customizable and affordable dining experience, appealing to customers seeking flexibility in their meal choices. Combined with additional perks like the $1 Cheeseburger Week and National Croissant Day promotions, these limited-time offers allow diners to enjoy their favorite items at a lower cost while they last.

