Sonic's New 'Daily Cravings & Savings' Menu: Discounts, products, and more details explored

Sonic has unveiled its new Daily Cravings & Savings menu, bringing a variety of affordable deals to its customers for a limited time this January. The menu features daily discounts on popular items such as Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers, Chili Cheese Coneys, and half-priced drinks and slushes. Most of these deals are available both in-store and through Sonic’s app or website.

The fast-food chain shared details about the promotions with Food & Wine, explaining that the lineup aims to provide customers with tasty options at prices suited for tighter budgets. Sonic’s menu includes both daily and weekly specials, making it an attractive choice for value-conscious diners this month.

Daily Cravings & Savings: Exclusive daily deals

Sonic cheeseburgers at half the price on Tuesdays after 5 p.m. (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

Sonic’s Daily Cravings & Savings menu offers a range of discounted items available on specific days of the week. Key highlights include:

Mondays: Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for $1.99

Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburgers for $1.99 Tuesdays: Half-price Sonic Cheeseburgers after 5 pm (only available online or via the app)

Half-price Sonic Cheeseburgers after 5 pm (only available online or via the app) Thursdays: Chili Cheese Coneys for $1.49

These offers ensure that customers can look forward to a new discounted item almost every day.

Daily discounts on drinks and snacks

Promotional offer by Sonic (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

For those seeking consistent savings, Sonic’s menu also features deals available every day of the week:

Half-price drinks and Sonic Slushes (only available online or via the app)

Items from the revamped $1.99 menu, including the Grilled Cheese Burger, Queso Wraps, Small Cream Slushes, and Soft Pretzel Twists

The lineup reflects Sonic’s strategy to cater to customers seeking variety in their food and drink choices without exceeding their budgets.

App-exclusive promotions

Sonic’s Daily Cravings & Savings menu includes exclusive mobile and online customer perks. A notable promotion is the free small snack or side with the purchase of a Sonic Recharger with Red Bull, offered only through app or website orders.

Sonic recharger with Red Bull (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

These app-exclusive deals highlight Sonic’s push toward digital platforms, as they aim to ensure a seamless experience for customers looking for quick and convenient ways to access their favorite items at reduced prices.

Limited-time offers

Mozzarella sticks and Corn dog by Sonic (Image via Sonic Drive-In)

The Daily Cravings & Savings menu is available only until the end of January, with additional one-day deals planned for the month:

January 15: Corn Dog at $0.99

Corn Dog at $0.99 January 29: $1.49 for four-piece Mozzarella Sticks

How Sonic's deals compare in the fast-food landscape

Sonic’s latest initiative comes as fast-food chains increasingly compete on value offerings. For example, McDonald’s recently launched its McValue platform, featuring rotating app-exclusive deals and local franchise-specific promotions. While Sonic’s Daily Cravings & Savings focuses on January deals, it highlights a growing trend of fast-food brands emphasizing affordability and variety.

Sonic’s Daily Cravings & Savings menu brings a diverse range of discounts to customers this January, comprising popular items at reduced prices. With daily and app-exclusive offers, the fast-food chain aims to provide a convenient and cost-effective dining experience for customers across the United States. These deals, however, are only available for a limited time, ensuring January remains a month of value-packed options for Sonic fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback