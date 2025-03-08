Natural Grocers introduces new 100% Pure Organic Coconut Water: All you need to know

Natural Grocers, a renowned organic and natural grocery retailer, has introduced a new coconut water, which it claims is 100% pure organic. The label offers more than 800 products and has added this latest offering to its natural and organic items portfolio. The brand announced the launch of this one-ingredient coconut water through a press release on February 26.

Ad

The new 100% Pure Organic Coconut Water comes in 17.5 oz recyclable aluminum cans. The coconut water is available individually and in a 12-pack bundle on the brand's website and in stores. Each can is set at $2.49, and the bundle costs $26.89.

Natural Grocers' new Organic Coconut Water comes with no added preservatives or artificial flavors

Ad

Natural Grocers has become an established name in natural and organic groceries. Beginning as a door-to-door sales business in 1955, the brand now operates 169 stores across 21 states, providing more than 800 daily essentials. In 2008, the brand name was changed from Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets to Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

The label often releases products that are organic and preservative-free. This coconut water is the latest addition to such a basket. This new hydrating offering comes in a 17.5 oz can.

Ad

The drink is made of 100% real coconut water and is organic-certified. The single-ingredient coconut water has no artificial flavorings, additives, preservatives, or synthetic dyes. The product is vegan-friendly and non-GMO certified.

A can consists of two servings; each serving comes with 50 calories and only 8 g of natural sugar. A single serving supplies 55 mg of sodium, 50 mg of calcium, and 610 mg of potassium. The official website of the brand describes the product in the following words:

Ad

"The hydration game has a new MVP—Natural Grocers Brand Organic Coconut Water! Featuring just one ingredient: 100% pure, refreshing coconut water! Our coconut water's fresh taste is derived from the delicate flavor of young coconuts and the harvesting and manufacturing processes that carefully preserve it."

The brand has also kept sustainability in mind and packed the coconut water in recyclable cans and recyclable cardboard packs.

Ad

Also Read: Good Eat'n launches new Dairy-Free White Cheddar Popcorn: Price, availability, and more details explored

Natural Grocers also suggested some recipes to prepare with the new coconut water

Ad

On its website, the brand has listed four recipes inspired by the tropical flavor of coconut water that one can make with this new offering.

Mermaid Water : This drink is a concoction that pairs the tropical essence of coconut water with pineapple juice, pineapple greens blend powder, and lemon juice.

: This drink is a concoction that pairs the tropical essence of coconut water with pineapple juice, pineapple greens blend powder, and lemon juice. Mango Tango Punch : It is a fruity punch that combines the sweetness of mango, the subtle flavor of coconut water, and the tanginess of lemon juice.

: It is a fruity punch that combines the sweetness of mango, the subtle flavor of coconut water, and the tanginess of lemon juice. Sparkling Berry Drink : It is a blend of raspberries, kombucha, coconut water, and dark maple syrup.

: It is a blend of raspberries, kombucha, coconut water, and dark maple syrup. Frozen Non-Alcoholic Kombucha Daiquiri: It is another refreshing blend that combines the probiotic benefits of kombucha and strawberries on the base of this new coconut water.

Ad

For detailed recipes, beverage lovers can visit their official website.

Also Read: Taco Bell’s new Caliente Cantina Chicken Menu: Items, availability, and more details explored

Besides the new organic coconut water, Natural Grocers Brand has also added Organic Raw Kombucha, Organic Raw Tepache, and Organic Coffee Pods to its latest drink additions. Interested buyers can visit the brand's website or store for more options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback