Cold Stone Creamery launched 2 new flavors for Spring: Availability and product details explored

Cold Stone Creamery announced two new Spring flavors for a limited period: the JELL-O Banana Cream Pudding Ice Cream and Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with Butterfinger. While the JELL-O Banana is the comeback of a beloved Cold Stone ice cream flavor, the Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with Butterfinger is a new flavor.

Ad

Cold Stone has also announced two Creations featuring these ice creams: the Going Bananas for JELL-O Pudding and No One Lays a Finger on My Butterfinger.

The ice creams and the Creations will be available at participating Cold Stone locations from February 19, 2025, to May 13, 2025. Customers can visit the Cold Stone Creamery website to find their nearest Cold Stone location and try out these Spring treats.

Ad

The new Spring flavors and Creations at Cold Stone Creamery

The limited edition Spring ice cream flavors announced by Cold Stone evoke nostalgia but in different ways. The JELL-O Banana Pudding Ice Cream is a flavor making a comeback for the period and has been popular with consumers. The Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with Butterfinger tries to take customers back with the taste of a Butterfinger.

Ad

In true Cold Stone Creamery fashion, two limited edition Creations feature these Spring ice creams. The Going Bananas for JELL-O Pudding features the JELL-O Banana Pudding Ice Cream, NILLA Wafers, bananas, and whipped topping. The No One Lays a Finger on My Butterfinger features the Peanut Butter Ice Cream made with Butterfinger and Butterfinger Pieces, topped with caramel and fudge.

Cold Stone Signature Creations featuring the Spring Ice Creams (Image via coldstonecreamery.com)

The limited edition Cold Stone Creamery Spring flavors and Creations are meant to celebrate the incoming warmer days and draw on some nostalgia with JELL-O and Butterfinger. Courtney Maxedon, Vice President of Marketing and Digital Strategist at Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, spoke about the new flavors in the press release shared by PR Newswire.

Ad

"Spring is a time for new beginnings and celebrations, and we're excited to bring these flavors to our customers as part of their seasonal traditions. These limited-time Creations are perfect for anyone who loves nostalgic, delicious flavors."

More seasonal flavors by Cold Stone

Cold Stone Creamery often launched limited edition ice creams and Creations to mark the seasons and special days. Cold Stone launched festive chocolate-themed treats to celebrate New Year's and Valentine's Day 2025. They also brought back the Falling in Chocolate Signature Creation, featuring Fudge Truffle Ice Cream, Brownie, Fudge, Chocolate, and Whipped Topping.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the chocolatey menu was in store only until February 18, 2025, Cold Stone made sure fans had something else to look forward to with the launch of the Spring Ice Creams and Creations on February 19, 1025.

Cold Stone continues its tradition of flavors to celebrate seasons and special days with the new Spring flavors. Cold Stone's limited-time Spring flavors and Creations will be at select Cold Stone locations, prompting customers to head to their nearest Cold Stone location to get a taste of the ice creams before the period elapses on May 13, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback