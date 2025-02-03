All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s recommended ice cream brand

Travis Kelce is widely known for his football career and also because he's dating pop superstar Taylor Swift. However, perhaps many wouldn't know about his strong passion for ice cream as well. He takes his ice cream very seriously and recently shared his favorite brand and flavor.

Kelce runs a podcast named "New Heights" with his brother Jason Kelce, who was also a former American football player. They discuss a lot of things on the podcast and in a recent episode, they spoke about their favorite ice cream flavor and brand.

Travis Kelce is a big fan of Cold Stone

The Kelce brothers spoke about some of their favorite ice cream flavors, naming cookies and cream and butter pecan. However, one flavor stood out for them as Jason Kelce said:

“Cold Stone Creamery and getting the cake batter ice cream with some brownie in there…then I’d have them drizzle the caramel and chocolate on there.”

Travis Kelce agreed instantly and they both stressed that it had to be from Cold Stone only. They pointed out that the same flavors can differ in taste at different outlets.

What makes Cold Stone ice cream special?

There are loads of ice cream parlors and brands in the world but what makes Cold Stone special? It's their freshness. The brand is focused on serving fresh ice cream, which is also why their pints aren't available in supermarkets. Customers can visit their stores and get their hands on fresh ice cream.

Cold Stone's website reads:

"Did you know our ice cream is made fresh in every store? It’s true! Churned from the finest ingredients and mixed with your choice of candy, cakes, fruits or nuts on a frozen granite stone we proudly serve the best tasting, made-to-order ice cream you’ve ever had."

Fans can also get their hands on lactose or gluten-free options if needed. People with allergies are urged to check out their FAQs.

Cold Stone's ice cream also has a butterfat percentage of at least 12-14 percent, which is higher than the minimum required of 10 percent in the U.S. This makes the ice cream richer, creamier, and just more delicious.

Apart from the cake batter, Cold Stone also has loads of signature flavors on its menu. They include Cookie Minster, Banana Caramel Crunch, Apple Pie A La Cold Stone, and many more.

Jason and Travis Kelce share thoughts on other ice cream options

Apart from the cake batter ice cream from Cold Stone, the Kelce brothers shared three other flavors they consider the "Mount Rushmore" of ice cream. They are butter pecan, cookies and cream, and black raspberry chip. They specified that the last one was from Graeter's ice cream.

Incidentally, Jason and Travis Kelce also spoke about Graeter's new ice cream in collaboration with Skyline Chili on their podcast. Travis wasn't keen on the combination as he said:

“This is so disgusting.”

Jason, however, seemed eager to try it and said:

“I’m a sucker for these stupid, new food-item things. I always go to Taco Bell and get like their Dorito-shell whatever and it tastes terrible all the time. But I’ve got higher expectations for Graeter’s.”

Graeter's Skyline chili ice cream features Graeter's ice cream base mixed with Skyline's spice mix and is topped with some crunchy oyster crackers.

