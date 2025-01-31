"Whoever did this was not cookin": Fans give mixed reaction to the Graeter's Skyline-Chili ice cream flavor

Graeter's Ice Cream has introduced a new ice cream flavor in collaboration with Skyline Chili - Skyline Spice with Oyster crackers. It is a limited-edition flavor that will feature the two brands joining hands starting on January 27, 2025. Fans, however, have shared a mixed reaction to the announcement.

Graeter's announced the collaboration on their social media channels, writing:

"It's real and it's spectacular! Graeter's Ice Cream and Skyline Chili, two Cincinnati icons, bring you this one of a kind collaboration. This limited edition ice cream features Skyline's signature spice mix, and crunchy oyster crackers!

"On January 27th, Skyline Spice with Oyster Crackers will be available in all of our scoop shops, in participating Skyline Chili restaurants, select Midwest Kroger locations, and online for nationwide shipping!"

Fans have a mixed reaction to Graeter's Skyline Chili ice cream

Graeter's limited-edition Skyline chili ice cream will feature the latter's spice mix along with crunchy oyster crackers. While some fans are excited to try this new flavor, others are not so keen. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"No thanks my dude, I prefer these separately; Coneys first then followed by a trip to get ice cream. Who ever did this was not cooking."

"I’m frightened and intrigued all at once," another fan tweeted.

"Y'all might be doing too much... but I'ma take a bite, just because!" another wrote.

Jason and Travis Kelce react to Graeter's Skyline Chili ice cream flavor

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, who was a former football player, also shared their reaction to Graeter's ice cream's new flavor. While the younger brother Travis wasn't too keen on the combination, his older brother was eager to try it.

On their "New Heights" podcast, Travis Kelce said:

“This is so disgusting.” He added that Graeter’s Black Raspberry Chip ice cream is its "one good flavor."

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, said:

“I’m a sucker for these stupid, new food-item things. I always go to Taco Bell and get like their Dorito-shell whatever and it tastes terrible all the time. But I’ve got higher expectations for Graeter’s.”

Graeter's also sent a pint of the new flavor for Jason to try along with some pints of some of their classic flavors.

Graeter's Ice Cream CEO Richard Graeter on their new collaboration

While launching their collaboration with Skyline Chili, Graeter's ice cream CEO Richard Graeter said:

"Everyone who knows chili knows Skyline and, as longtime fans ourselves, we were eager to collaborate on a one-of-a-kind, must-try flavor.

"Last year, speculation about our unconventional and somewhat polarizing partnership started a social media frenzy. We spent months perfecting the recipe and are extremely happy to confirm the rumors are true – and the flavor will surprise you."

Meanwhile, Skyline Chili's chairman and CEO, Dick Williams, said:

"This is the first time Skyline has done a dessert collaboration, so we knew it needed to be worth it. Graeter's Skyline Spice Ice Cream has the heart and soul of both beloved Midwest-born brands in every bite."

The new flavor was launched on January 27, 2025, and is available on their online platforms and in stores. As of now, the time period for the new flavor to remain on the shelves is unclear.

