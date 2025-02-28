Popeyes’ limited-time $4 Chicken Sandwich deal: Availability and offer details explored

Popeyes has launched a limited−time $4 Chicken Sandwich deal, available from February 24 to March 3, 2025, at participating U.S. locations. The promotion, tied to Mardi Gras celebrations, requires ordering via the Popeyes app or website and excludes third-party delivery platforms. On March 4 (Mardi Gras), the chain will extend its Happy Hour pricing—offering items starting at $2—throughout the day.

The $4 Chicken Sandwich deal follows recent promotions like November’s free sandwich offer with a $10 app purchase and the 2024 Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich release. Competitors, including Taco Bell and Dairy Queen, have also rolled out chicken-centric deals this season.

Customers can enjoy the Chicken Sandwich for $4 for a whole week (Image via Popeyes)

The $4 Chicken Sandwich deal runs from February 24 to March 3, 2025, coinciding with Mardi Gras festivities. Customers must redeem the offer through the Popeyes app or website, where it appears in the “Offers” tab. Delivery orders are permitted but incur higher fees per the chain’s delivery terms.

On March 4, Popeyes will extend its Happy Hour menu pricing—typically available during select hours—to last all day, with items starting at $2. This follows the brand’s 2024 National Sandwich Day and National Fried Chicken Sandwich promotion, which provided a free sandwich with a $10 app purchase for almost two weeks.

Eligibility and limitations

The $4 Chicken Sandwich excludes the Bacon & Cheese variant and is unavailable in Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Only one sandwich can be redeemed per order, and the deal cannot be combined with coupons or discounts.

Popeyes' Classic Chicken Sandwich (Image via Popeyes)

Popeyes reserves the right to modify or cancel the promotion without notice, per its official website. Third-party delivery platforms like DoorDash are excluded, though direct Popeyes delivery via the app remains an option. Prices for delivery orders are higher due to added fees.

Popeyes’ Mardi Gras legacy

Popeyes' 2022 Mardi Gras celebration (Image via Popeyes)

Rooted in Louisiana culture, Popeyes has long tied its promotions to Mardi Gras traditions. In 2022, when New Orleans canceled festivities due to public health concerns, the chain hired out-of-work Mardi Gras artists to transform its New Orleans restaurants into parade floats. This year’s $4 Chicken Sandwich deal continues that legacy, blending limited-time offers with cultural nods.

Other brands with similar offers

Popeyes’ $4 Chicken Sandwich arrives amid rival fast-food promotions. Taco Bell recently introduced its Caliente Cantina Chicken lineup, featuring spicy tacos and burritos with red jalapeño sauce.

A 2024 press release noted that these items appeared in one out of every four Taco Bell orders last year.

Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken lineup (Image via Taco Bell)

Dairy Queen, meanwhile, launched a $7-meal bundle including chicken strips, fries, a drink, and a sundae. Customers can swap out the sundae for a Blizzard dessert for $2, per a February 13 announcement on the chain’s X account.

Popeyes’ $4 Chicken Sandwich deal leverages Mardi Gras to drive app engagement, mirroring 2024’s Ghost Pepper Chicken Sandwich launch. While the offer excludes certain regions and variants, it underscores the chain’s strategy to compete in a crowded market.

As Taco Bell and Dairy Queen ramp up chicken−focused menus, Popeyes’ limited−time discounts aim to retain its foothold. The promotion ends on March 3 - just before Mardi Gras’s $2 Happy Hour extension takes center stage.

