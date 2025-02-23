Chick-fil-A brings back a fan-favorite sandwich for a limited time: All you need to know

Chick-fil-A has reintroduced their Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich on January 7, 2025. As per a press release on January 2, 2025, by the restaurant chain, the sandwich is an absolute fan favorite that has been highly admired by the ones who enjoy a perfect balance between spicy and savory flavors.

Famous for its quality sandwiches, Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast-food chains in America. Founded in 1946, the company is well-established in the fast food industry and is renowned for its classic offerings and iconic sauce.

Along with the sandwich, the fast food chain also offers seasonal keylime beverages. Both of these items are available as a limited addition to the menu, offering their customers a spicy kick for the year ahead. Available nationwide through March 15, 2025, these limited-time menu additions are for the customers to revamp their experience.

Chick-fil-A's grilled spicy deluxe sandwich: a flavorful return

Chick-fil-A cult favorite hits back for a limited time (Image via Getty)

First introduced in 2021, Chick-fil-A's Spicy Deluxe Sandwich quickly became a cult favorite, as per the fast food chain's press release. This sandwich includes a grilled chicken breast with peppers, topped with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato, accompanied by a house cilantro lime sauce, all nested on a freshly toasted brioche bun.

Allison Duncan, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a press release:

"Winter is a great time to bring back the Grilled Spicy Deluxe, a sandwich that packs the flavor in every layer."

Adding to that statement, they concluded that the Key Lime drinks could "beat those winter blues."

A refreshing treat of Key Lime seasonal beverages

Both of these refreshing beverages first made their debut in 2019, designed to perfectly complement the bold, spicy flavors of Chick-fil-A's sandwiches with their tangy, sweet, and refreshing taste.

Key Lime Frosted Lemonade: A fun blend of their signature lemonade, creamy sweet ice cream, and natural key lime flavor. The result is a dessert-like drink that can be paired as a cooling beverage with spicy sandwiches.

Key Lime Lemonade: For those who prefer the classics, then the iconic key lime lemonade could be a more straightforward option. The key lime lemonade mixed with the tart punch of citrus of the classic lemonade is for sure an enhanced outlook to the regular lemonade.

Both the key lime frosted lemonade and key lime lemonade are launched together with the grilled sandwich as they complement the heat profile of the savory sandwich. Either of the choices will curate a satisfying meal for customers.

Limited time availability and customer response

Expand Tweet

This limited-period offer is available at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide before March 15, 2025. It is suggested that one check availability beforehand on the website for one's nearest location.

The comeback of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe sandwich, along with the key lime lemonades, has created a buzz among the restaurant chain's stans. As the sandwich is a healthy alternative to their fried range, many customers are expressing their enthusiasm on social media platforms.

The fast food chain's chicken sandwich is particularly being talked about due to its bold flavors. The overall response regarding the limited period additions reciprocates a positive response from the customers.

